Photo Release: Scania arranges Truck Driving to Increase Transportation Businesss Profit

Bangkok--22 Dec--Scania Siam Scania arranges "Truck Driving to Increase Transportation Business's Profit" training for the group of transporting entrepreneurs and truck drivers based in Tak province Recently, Mr. Komsan Pradittakorn, Regional Branch Manager, Northern Chapter and Mr. Passapon Yenleau, Driving Trainer from Scania Siam Co., Ltd. arranged "Truck Driving to Increase Transportation Business's Profit" training for the group of transporting entrepreneurs and truck drivers who were based in Tak province. The substance of this training was aimed to guide trainees the proper way to use and maintenance Scania truck in order to help reducing cost and extend truck's running time which would definitely generate more business revenue and profit. In addition, there were over 30 interested people joining this training, held in Baan Kiang Num conference room, Tak province.

