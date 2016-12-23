Mitsubishi Motors launches new campaign Attrage TAMADA for New Attrage Be more Eco Car with perfect functions

Bangkok--23 Dec--Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Thailand penetrates the market of Eco Car in the end of the year, launch the new campaign "Attrage TAMADA" for "Mitsubishi New Attrage". That is more Eco Car with perfect functions via digital market which reach to lifestyle of new generation.

Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., revealed: "In the end of this year, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand prepares the plan to Eco Car market "Mitsubishi New Attrage" as continuously. The target group is new generation who prefer enjoyable driving with performance and better safety standard in the same class. It launches the new campaign "Attrage TAMADA" for "Mitsubishi New Attrage", be more Eco Car by various functions and the most fuel economy at 23.3 kilometers per liter*1. For attraction in New Attrage in term of use easy functions by creating the campaign via online media, only click through www.tamadacar.com. The steps are as following; 1. Watching the TAMADA clip video present about the concept of TAMADA Car that representative of functions in the car that almost people's need. 2. Creating TAMADA Car in your style including price and bring it through New Attrage, for presenting New Attrage with completed functions with reasonable price. The Attrage TAMADA campaign is in today until 31 December 2016."

Mr. Chokki said "the target's campaign is for reaching the new generation group which finds out the car that can serve for total solution by functions suit for all lifestyle with reasonable price, "Mitsubishi New Attrage" is the truly best choice for you.

1*: The test result is in the laboratory by combine mode that identify in the technical rule UNECE Reg.101 Rev.02 for GLX CVT model.