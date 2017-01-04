Foton Motor Asia-Pacific Industry Center opened, Fotons Super Truck debuted in Thailand

Bangkok--4 Jan--whiz communication

Recently, Foton 2017 Global Partners Conference was held as scheduled in Bangkok, Thailand, brought together more than 180 dealers, service providers and suppliers from 55 countries, to explored deep cooperation and value sharing in the auto industry in the new global context on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Foton.

Despite the Slowdown of Global Economy, Foton Motor Is Going Up against the Trend Since the "Strategy for 2020" was issued in 2009, Foton Motor's globalization strategy has been progressing and implemented steadily. By dint of our forward-looking strategy, we have been doing global layout. Now, we have set up our research branch institutions in many countries including Japan, Germany, India, Russia, etc. We have set KD plants in more than 20 countries all over the world, and our products have covered more than 80 countries and regions. In the situation that the global economy continual slowing down, Foton Motor has realized a stable growth against the trend, and its average annual growth rate of overseas export has reached 10% ~ 20%.

Asia Pacific Industry Center opened, Foton Motor's Southeast Asia Localization Construction Is Speeding Up

During the conference??Foton Asia-Pacific Industry Center opened officially in Thailand, Mr. Gong Yueqiong, executive vice president of Foton Motor, and Mr. Chang Rui, vice president of Foton Motor Group and CEO of Foton International, unveiled the nameplate. Thailand, as a typical project for Foton's globalization, will realize complete localization in production and management, and its high-grade product series will export to other Asia Pacific countries, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, etc.

The Super Truck Was Released in Asia-Pacific, a Brand new concept Helps Regional Industry Upgrading

At Foton Motor's Global Partner Conference, Foton Motor displayed its super truck series??AUMAN EST and AUMARK S. The "super truck program" originated from the USA, aiming to work out a "super truck" with 50% lower oil consumption, 50% higher brake thermal efficiency than before, and an emission standard that higher than the Euro VI standard; many engine and entire vehicle manufacturers including Daimler and Cummins have joined this program. In such a context, Foton Motor has built "Foton Motor Industry 4.0" system that takes smart commerce, smart management, smart automobiles, smart plants and smart manufacture as the core. Cooperated with world top-rated enterprises such as Daimler, Cummins, ZF, Continent Electronics, etc, we have set up "Intelligent Connected Super Truck Alliance"??built a platform for super truck innovation development. The "Super Truck" is the first scientific and technological result of this great program.

According to Foton Motor's explanation of the "Super Truck Program", the super truck takes the green truck and car networking as its core contents??and complete three major solutions of platform modular design, super-low wind resistance design and light weight design??to build up the smart truck and smart transportation solutions supported by the nine major technologies of routine high-performance power, mixed power, high-performance AMT, auxiliary driving system, fleet management and cargo carrying matching. Specific the products, the aim of the future Foton Motor super truck series products is to lower the entire vehicle oil consumption by 30% (or purely electrically driven), reduce the entire vehicle carbon emission by 30% (or zero emission), and raise the freight efficiency by 70%.

Among others, FOTON AUMAN EST is the hit product of the super trucks, and has reached Euro VI emission standard. The entire vehicle's B10 life has reached 1 million kilometers??and it has the low cargo table design with a ground clearance of 1100 millimeters.

FOTON AUMARK S is characterized by smart, green and high performance??platform modular design, super-low wind resistance design and light weight design, have integrated the nine major technologies of routine high performance power, mixed power, high-performance AMT, auxiliary control loop, fleet management, and shipment matching, so they have achieved the self transcending of product power. In future, we shall also introduce the natural gas driven vehicles or purely electrically driven vehicles, to further practice the philosophy of "Green Transportation".

Foton Motor will also introduce the world-class brand manufacturer standards and advanced products and technologies into the Southeast Asia market, to boost the industrial upgrading, to bring about high-grade products and unique driving and riding experiences to the users.