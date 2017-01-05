Photo Release: Scania Siam delivers 6 additional Scania Tractors to Wei Bo International Transport after being impressed

Bangkok--5 Jan--The Red Communication by its performance and helping the company to generate business profit Recently, Mr. Surach Promrungrueng, Truck Sale Manager of Scania Siam Co., Ltd. delivered 6 Scania Tractors Series P 410 LA6x2MSZ to Wei Bo International Transport Co., Ltd. in addition to the prior delivery of 15 tractors as Mr. Nareupol Kanyapreedakul, Procurement and Repair Manager, Ms. Nareumol Kanyapreedakul, Financial Manager, and Mr. Shavee Yui, Marketing Manager in Transportation were represented their company to accept these 6 Scania tractors. The reason to order more Scania tractors was because the company was so impressed in Scania tractor's performance that could continually transport the products in the long distance from Thailand to the Republic of China and generate more profit to the company.

