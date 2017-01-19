Ford Ranger Ranks Highest in Pick-up Double Cab Segment of J.D. Power 2016 Thailand APEAL and Initial Quality Studies

Ford Ranger Ranks Highest in Pick-up Double Cab Segment of J.D. Power 2016 Thailand APEAL and Initial Quality StudiesAutomotive Press Releases Thursday January 19, 2017 15:40
The Ford Ranger Double Cab topped two recent J.D. Power customer satisfaction surveys in Thailand, helping to highlight the Ranger's firmly strengthening appeal among customers in this highly competitive pickup truck market.
The Ranger Double Cab achieved the highest scores in the Pick-up double cap segment of both J.D. Power 2016 Thailand Initial Quality Study (IQS) and J.D. Power 2016 Thailand Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study.
"The Ranger continues to build on its unmatched 'Build Ford Tough' credentials, representing what the industry benchmark in the pickup segment for design, quality, comfort and refinement," said Narong Sritalayon, deputy managing director, Ford Thailand.
The Initial Quality Study (IQS) measures problems experienced by new-vehicle owners during the first two to six months of ownership and examines more than 200 problem symptoms across eight categories: vehicle exterior; engine/transmission; driving experience; vehicle interior; HVAC; audio, entertainment and navigation; features, controls and displays; and seats.
The 14th Thailand APEAL Study is an owner-reported measure of what satisfied owners in Thailand about their new vehicle's performance and design during the first two to six months of ownership. The study examines nearly 100 attributes in 10 vehicle categories: vehicle exterior; vehicle interior; storage and space; audio/ entertainment/ navigation; seats; HVAC; driving dynamics; engine/ transmission; visibility and driving safety; and fuel economy. A vehicle's performance in the APEAL Study is reported as an index score based on a 1,000-point scale, with a higher score indicating higher satisfaction.
"Customer satisfaction assessments from J.D. Power help to confirm what our customers are telling us about Ranger in terms of quality and comfort, and we'll continue our efforts to ensure Ranger reflects its reputation and appeal in the market," said Narong.
