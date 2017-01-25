Maria Sharapova comeback at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Maria Sharapova comeback at the Porsche Tennis Grand PrixAutomotive Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 10:16
Fans of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix can look forward to Maria Sharapova making her eagerly awaited return to professional tennis at the long-standing tournament in Stuttgart. The 29 year old former world no. 1 and five time Grand Slam winner will play her first match in the Porsche Arena on 26 April, the day she can start competing again at tournaments. Since the Australian Open in January 2016, she has not played a competitive match. She has received a wild card for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
"I could not be happier to have my first match back on tour at one of my favourite tournaments," said Maria Sharapova who won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2012, 2013 and 2014. "I can't wait to see all my great fans and to be back doing what I love."
"I'm really happy for Maria that she's back after a long break. Particularly pleasing for me is that it's going to be our audience that gets to watch her comeback live," said Tournament Director Markus Günthardt. "Her return in the Porsche Arena is a fabulous present for our fantastic spectators and is certain to be one of the sporting and emotional highlights of our anniversary tournament."
the tail lights characterises the rear-wheel-drive models. The light strip is reserved for the all-wheel-drive models. Sport Design exterior mirrors, 20-inch wheels with central locking device painted in silk-gloss black, plus GTS logos on the doors complete the side view. The characteristic Targa bar, which is supplied in black for the first time on the GTS, also lends the 911 Targa a particularly distinctive look.
The 40th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be held from 22 to 30 April. Headed by Angelique Kerber, the title-holder and world No. 1, eight Top 10 players will be playing in the Porsche Arena. Advance tickets are available at Easy Ticket Service (Tel: +49 711-2555 555, internet:www.easyticket.de).
Latest Press Release
Porsche today launched the new "What is Courage?" campaign, redefining courage in the New Year with celebrated Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh, internationally acclaimed chef and restaurateur Andre Chiang, and actor and race car driver, Patrick...
Inchcape (Thailand) Co. Ltd., the official distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Thailand, recently staged the "Land Rover Together for the Flood" caravan, with 1,000 packs of drinking water and other important supplies being donated to...
Fans of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix can look forward to Maria Sharapova making her eagerly awaited return to professional tennis at the long-standing tournament in Stuttgart. The 29 year old former world no. 1 and five time Grand Slam winner will play...
Developed for growth markets, the all-new medium duty truck range is scheduled for global launch in Bangkok on March 1, 2017 UD Trucks is ready to launch Croner, its all-new medium duty truck, come March as it continues its rich legacy of building the...
Two exceptional motor cars will join the collection at the most anticipated hotel, THE 13. Reserved for the hotel's most important guests, the two highly Bespoke gold infused creations will become the flagships of the 30 strong collection of Rolls-Royce...