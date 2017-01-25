Land Rover donates clean drinking water to flood victims in South of Thailand

Bangkok--25 Jan--Nine in

Inchcape (Thailand) Co. Ltd., the official distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Thailand, recently staged the "Land Rover Together for the Flood" caravan, with 1,000 packs of drinking water and other important supplies being donated to southern flood victims at the Bang Sai Temple and Ban Huay Lamphu School in Pak Panang, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The feat is perfect for Land Rover vehicles, which are highly capable of overcoming tough terrain caused by extreme flooding.

According to authorities, the current flooding that takes place in the south of Thailand is the heaviest in 10 years, and hundreds of homes have been left submerged. The flash flooding gave a little time for villagers to prepare themselves, resulting in high levels of damage. Villagers are still lacking clean drinking water, as their water reservoirs are also under flood water, and transportation has been cut off due to damaged roads.

Land Rover is concerned about the welfare of these villagers, and the company has decided to organize a Land Rover flood relief caravan to carry drinking water and distributing it to villagers affected by the flood as well as students at Ban Huay Lamphu School.

Mr. Charnchai Mahantakhun, Managing Director of Inchcape (Thailand) Co. Ltd., said, "We plan on being the givers in this trip but I feel that we have received more than we gave. We learned about the lives of the villagers, and we saw the smiles of our team members and of the villagers affected by the flood."

"After this event, Jaguar and Land Rover will be involved with more similar projects. With the joint effort of our team as well as customers of Jaguar and Land Rover, we will be able to turn it into an ongoing activity. Lastly, I would also like to thank all those involved and wish you all the best," he added.

Land Rover is hoping that all emerge safely from this natural disaster and hope that the situation returns to normal as soon as possible.