A record year for Porsche in Asia Pacific Porsche Asia Pacific delivered 5,589 cars in 2016

Bangkok--31 Jan--AAS Auto Service

Porsche successfully achieved another record year with deliveries of 5,589 cars in the Asia Pacific region. Once again, Porsche Asia Pacific exceeded its 2015 record. Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia continue to be the key drivers of growth in the region while Thailand and the Philippines show significant positive development.

A total of 590 units of the 911 were delivered last year, continuing the strong performance of the iconic model with an 11% increase compared to the year before. The Macan reinforced its position as the most popular model with 2,626 units sold, whereas the Cayenne a similarly strong performer contributed to 1,819 units. The newly rebranded 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman contributed with 356 deliveries and last but not least, the Panamera maintained its steady path despite the change to the new generation at the end of last year with 198 units.

"The exciting product range has enabled us to once again create a record year for Porsche Asia Pacific. We are of course excited about the positive development of our brand and sales, however, our main attention remains on the utmost excitement of our customers. Porsche has experienced strong growth in recent years not only in sales but also in the size of the company and number of employees. It's important to continue stability of the organisation to create sustainable and intelligent growth. Based on our Strategy 2025, we follow the path of continuity, understanding new technologies further, putting high emphasis on electrification, digitalisation and connectivity," said Martin Limpert, Managing Director of Porsche Asia Pacific.