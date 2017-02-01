Join for a chance to win an #MG Exclusive Happy Family Trip Be the first to experience the MG MPV

Bangkok--1 Feb--Total Quality PR

MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the distributor of MG, the world-renowned British car brand, launches its "MG Exclusive Happy Family Trip" campaign, encouraging strong family bonds. The contest is open for all families who love to travel, with a chance to win an exclusive prize of an all expenses included trip for the whole family. The winners and their families will get to experience the latest MG vehicle before anyone else, while enjoying a heartwarming weekend filled with activities at a luxurious resort located in beautiful Khao Yai.

For those interested to win this once in a lifetime experience, simply log onto the MG Thailand Facebook pageand submit a family photo comprising every member of the family (up to a maximum of 10 persons) who you want to take on the trip. The submission needs to include a short caption describing a definition of happiness from being with your family, and the reason why it would be good to bring the family altogether for this trip. Most importantly, the submission needs to include the hashtag #HappyMPV.

The winners and their family will embark on an exclusive 2 day/1 night trip with the newest vehicle from MG - not yet been introduced in Thailand, and will stay at the scenic Botanica Resort in Khao Yai amidst the fresh green hills and natural beauty. Throughout the trip, the winners and family will be pampered with a range of food and beverages, as well as evening activities and entertainment. Lastly, this amazing journey with MG will conclude with a mini concert hosted by special guest stars.

Entries are open from 1 February 2017, to 12 midnight of 12 February 2017. The panel of judges will select their 3 favorite entries and announce the winners on 14 February 2017 on the MG Thailand Facebook page. Each winner will be able to bring a maximum of 10 persons on the trip which will take place between 18-19 February 2017.

Thai consumers are starting to consider larger and more spacious vehicles well-equipped with safety features that can accommodate the diverse needs of a family. As such, the objective of this special "MG Exclusive Happy Family Trip" activity is to reward target customers who have families with a sense of wanderlust and enjoy doing real activities together, as well as being a chance to introduce the key features of this upcoming MG vehicle.