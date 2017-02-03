Environmental champion

Environmental championAutomotive Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 12:56
The most environmentally friendly vehicle in its class — the Cayenne S E-Hybrid has been awarded this title by the specialist magazine Auto Test and Ökotrend, an independent institute for environmental research.
The assessment considered the entire lifecycle of the vehicles tested, from production right through to recycling. This year, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid impressed the judges in the SUV category. The vehicle is the green champion for 2017 to receive the automotive
environmental certificate. Auto Test and Ökotrend have recognised the most environmentally friendly cars in all classes for over 20 years. In addition to noise and exhaust emissions, the key criteria are fuel consumption, production, purchasing, logistics and recycling. Awareness ecological and social responsibility are also included in the assessment.
