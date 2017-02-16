Let#s Celebrate the Month of Love with Special Offers by Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bangkok celebrates the month of love with a campaign titled "Declare LOVE to Your Beloved with Rolls-Royce" for our special customers who are owners of Rolls-Royce before 19 February 2017 - will have a chance to vie for either half a million baht for Shopping at Burberry or a Romantic Honeymoon Trip at Norway to see The Midnight Sun.

All visitors (advance appointments) at Rolls-Royce boutique Siam Paragon, 2 floor will receive chocolate and book of love as well as a special session with Master Chang-Tossaporn Sritula who will talk about 'How to have and endure love for your Zodiac in 2017' on Friday February 17th, 2017 at 18.00 hrs. at Rolls-Royce boutique Saim Paragon

For more details and promotions at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bangkok & Phuket, please contact
Rama 3 Showroom Tel. 02-670-6060
Saim Paragon Showroom Tel. 02-610-6788
MGC-ASIA Autoplex Phuket Tel. 076-201-999

