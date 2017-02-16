Let#s Celebrate the Month of Love with Special Offers by Rolls-Royce

Let#s Celebrate the Month of Love with Special Offers by Rolls-RoyceAutomotive Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 10:27
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bangkok celebrates the month of love with a campaign titled "Declare LOVE to Your Beloved with Rolls-Royce" for our special customers who are owners of Rolls-Royce before 19 February 2017 - will have a chance to vie for either half a million baht for Shopping at Burberry or a Romantic Honeymoon Trip at Norway to see The Midnight Sun.
All visitors (advance appointments) at Rolls-Royce boutique Siam Paragon, 2 floor will receive chocolate and book of love as well as a special session with Master Chang-Tossaporn Sritula who will talk about 'How to have and endure love for your Zodiac in 2017' on Friday February 17th, 2017 at 18.00 hrs. at Rolls-Royce boutique Saim Paragon
Latest Press Release
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bangkok celebrates the month of love with a campaign titled "Declare LOVE to Your Beloved with Rolls-Royce" for our special customers who are owners of Rolls-Royce before 19 February 2017 - will have a chance to vie for either half...
SDCmaterials today announced that it has received an initial purchase order from CarSound, a leading aftermarket exhaust system supplier. The purchase order, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2017, is for SDC's Nano-on-Nano(TM) based...
- The Alliance confirms its zero-emission* leadership; cumulative sales reach 424,797 electric vehicles worldwide. - 18-year old partnership sees boost in innovation for the vehicle of the future. The Renault-Nissan Alliance delivered significant...
Goodyear Thailand has unveiled its New Year promotion. For drivers who purchase a set of four tires from the Goodyear Assurance TripleMax, Eagle F1 Directional 5, Wrangler TripleMax and EfficientGrip SUV ranges will receive a FREE Black Polo Shirt worth...
The most environmentally friendly vehicle in its class — the Cayenne S E-Hybrid has been awarded this title by the specialist magazine Auto Test and Ökotrend, an independent institute for environmental research. The assessment considered the...