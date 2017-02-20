Mazda redefines subcompact car segment with new Mazda2

Bangkok--20 Feb--Mazda Sales

New technologies added

Napat Siangsomboon recruited as brand Ambassador

Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd., is stimulating the Thai passenger car market once again with a second new model for this year. While the new Mazda3 was introduced in January, Mazda follows up with the launch of the new 2017 Mazda2 staged in grand style. The new Mazda2, which is expected to set new standards in the subcompact segment, bears the concept of "The Next Level of Excitement" and gets superstar Napat Siangsomboon as presenter. The Mazda2 is also the second Mazda model to be equipped with the innovative SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMICS system featuring G-VECTOING CONTROL (GVC) and added features. Meanwhile, the retail pricing has been raised just marginally, starting at just Bt1,000 for increased value.

The launch event of the improved Mazda2 today signifies a new concept, with the new model introduction being preceded with a full concert. Praew Kanitkul starts off the program with soft jazz tunes while the highlight is the introduction of the new Mazda brand ambassador Napat Siangsomboon, one of the hottest celebrities in showbiz today. Napat comes with the new Mazda2 and talks about his experience with the car, travelling around the country as Mazda presenter. Another big surprise follows, with Thailand's number rock band Bodyslam taking on the stage for a full rock concert.

Mr. Chanchai Trakarnudomsuk, President of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd., said although the Thai automobile market fell by 4 per cent to 767,798 units last year, it is expected to recover in 2017 with fiercer competition among automakers, particularly in launching new models into the market. "Last year each market segment had mediocre performance, and only the pickup truck market experienced growth, with 333,415 units representing a growth of 2 per cent. The small car (B-car and Eco car) market was next with 192,518 units (down 11 per cent) and the MPV market reached 111,481 units (down 11 per cent). We can see that these thee markets combine to make a very large market, and the new Mazda2 launched today will be an important part in helping revitalize the small passenger car market once again," he said.

"The most important factor that will enable Mazda to achieve our target is the new Mazda2 launched today. It will increase customer confidence with the new standard to be set in the small passenger segment, changing customer perception. The new Mazda2 comes with the latest technologies that have never been offered in this segment such as SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMICS featuring G-VECTORING CONTROL (GVC) that improves roadholding and ride quality. This makes the Mazda2 an even better car to drive, and one that offers customers the fun-to-drive character of Mazda vehicles. We truly hope that the Mazda2 will put smiles on the face of many Thai customers," Mr. Chanchai added.

The Mazda2 has always been a core model for Mazda in Thailand, with more than 165,000 units having been sold in the country since it was first introduced in 2009. Of these, 121,000 were from the first generation and 44,000 from the second generation. The introduction of the new Mazda2 today will help Mazda achieve its 50,000-units sales target in Thailand this year and grow by 18 per cent. "The Mazda3 launched last month received tremendous customer response and we expect that the Mazda2 will also enjoy the same reaction thanks to the new technologies being offered," he said. Mazda plans to sell 27,000 units of the Mazda2 this year, an increase of 16 per cent compared to 2016, making it the largest-selling Mazda model in the Thai market.

Mr. Thee Permpongpanth, Senior Marketing Director said the introduction of the new Mazda2 represents a new concept in product launching. "Mazda is a brand that is unique and we have our own way of doing things. What you see here today is a new form of product launching that corresponds with the lifestyle of our customers," he said. "Mazda customers have their own character, and they give importance to arts and modern technology. They are trendy and look for new forms of inspiration, and this is why Mazda has decided to adopt a new style of product launching to impress our customers."

The new Mazda2 comes with the latest SKYACTIV technology and new-generation 'KODO – Soul of Motion' design theme. Powertrains incudes a high-performance 1.3-litre gasoline engine and 1.5-litre clean diesel powerplant with turbocharger and intercooler. The Mazda2 is the first diesel-powered subcompact Mazda model in Thailand and boasts an outstanding fuel economy of 26.3km/liter. The car comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, i-ACTIVSENSE safety package, new version MZD CONNECT, i-ELOOP, i-Stop and the most recent addition is G-VECTORING CONTROL.

SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY

The SKYACTIV technology strikes an ideal balance between performance and economy, with engines and transmissions optimized for this size of car and a body and chassis that stretch the boundaries for the segment in terms of ride quality, smooth responsiveness and advanced collision safety.

SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMICS

Part of the SKYACTIV series, SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMICS technologies provide integrated control of the engine, transmission, chassis and body to enhance the car's Jinba-Ittai feel—a sense of connectedness between car and driver that differentiates Mazda vehicles from others.

SKYACTIV-D

THE Clean Diesel engine uses high-level technology usually found in luxury European cars, and provides high torque output while minimizing fuel consumption and maintaining eco-friendliness. The 1.5-litre diesel turbo with intercooler develops as much as 250Nm, and features solenoid injectors for high precision. The engine also features a low compression ratio of 14.8:1 and passes the stringent Euro 5 standards with just 100g/km of carbon dioxide emissions, while fuel economy is rated at 26.3km/liter*.

*according to UN R101 Combined Mode

SKYACTIV-G

Featuring a high compression ratio of 12.0:1, the 1.3-liter SKYACTIV-G engine is capable of producing 93ps and 123Nm, and boasts an excellent fuel economy of 23.3km/liter. Carbon dioxide emission is just 100g/km* giving it Euro 5 approval.

**according to UN R101 Combined Mode

SKYACTIV-DRIVE

Built especially for smaller displacement petrol engines, it delivers the same direct, quick shifting manual-like feel, smooth acceleration and outstanding fuel economy of the larger SKYACTIV-Drive versions fitted in other new-generation Mazda models.

DRIVE SELECTION

The Drive Selection switch allows the driver to choose Sport mode that delivers more torque and enhanced acceleration response.

SKYACTIV-BODY

The body of the Mazda2 is made from high-tensile steel that is lightweight and helps protect occupants better in an accident.

SKYACTIV-CHASSIS

The SKYACTIV suspension and steering system offers effortless maneuvering and excellent roadholding, with precise cornering abilities.

i-ELOOP (Mazda Regenerative Braking System)

The system converts heat energy from the brakes into electricity and stores it in the battery for powering various equipment onboard. This allows the engine to utilize all its power and help lower fuel consumption by as much as 10 per cent*.

*When used with i-STOP system

i-STOP

This system shuts off the engine temporarily during stop-and-go traffic conditions while electrical equipment in the car maintains their functions. Working with i-ELOOP, it helps save fuel when not needed and restarts the engine immediately when ready to go.

i-ACTIVSENSE

Mazda's i-ACTIVSENSE is an umbrella term covering a series of advanced safety technologies which make use of detection devices such as milliwave radars and cameras. They includes active safety technologies that support safe driving by helping the driver to recognize potential hazards, and pre-crash safety technologies which help to avert collisions or reduce their severity in situations where they cannot be avoided.

MZD CONNECT

MZD Connect allows people to safely and easily connect to the internet and social networking services when in transit. Users can read and send messages via Bluetooth, while the car's infotainment system come with AHA application from Harman Kardon and navigation system*.

*optional equipment

ABSM (Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring)

The system warns drivers of other vehicles that could be hidden in the blind spot of the sideview mirror.

RCTA (Rear Traffic Cross Alert)

Radars warn the driver of oncoming vehicles while backing up into a street.

360-Degree European Touch

The Mazda2 features a European-style premium sports interior using premium-grade materials, two-tone color theme and newly designed leather seats. The cabin boasts large space and high comfort thanks to the high equipment level, including 60-40 split-folding rear seat backrest.

ACTIVE DRIVING DISPLAY

The clear screen displays important information such as speed and navigation data in color fonts and graphics to the driver without having to move the eyes off the road.

SPORTS PADDLE SHIFT

F-1 style gearchanges with paddle shifters located behind the steering wheel.

CRUISE CONTROL

Maintains constant cruising speed on the highway and helps reduce driver fatigue.

MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL

Newly-designed multi-function steering wheel with controls for the infotainment system, onboard computer and cruise control.

The minor-change Mazda2 is available in both sedan and 5-dor hatchback body styles, each comprising of 7 sub-models (4 gasoline and 3 diesel). A total of 7 exterior colors are available – Soul Red, Snowflake White, Pearl White, Titanium Flash, Aluminum Metallic, Eternal Blue (new), Gray Mica (new) and Jet Black (new).

Mazda plans to cover a wide portion of the premium small passenger car market and pricing is an important factor. In order to maintain its affordability and allow customers to enjoy the outstanding Mazda2 package, the retail pricing starts at just above Bt500,000 while the range-topping model fitted with a high level of options, is priced lower than Bt800,000. This gives the new Mazda2 excellent value for money in a highly competitive market.

Mazda2 Gasoline 1.3L Hatchback & Sedan

Mazda2 Standard 530,000 THB

Mazda2 High 590,000 THB

Mazda2 High Connect 620,000 THB

Mazda2High Plus 670,000 THB

Mazda2 Clean Diesel 1.5L Hatchback & Sedan

Mazda2 XD 680,000 THB

Mazda2 XD High Connect 750,000 THB

Mazda2 XD High Plus 789,000 THB

The Mazda2 is bound to set the benchmark once again in the Thai subcompact car marker with its futuristic technologies and attractive pricing. Interested customers can visit any of the 147 Mazda showrooms in the country for test drive and booking. The Mazda2 is offered with free first-class insurance.