Photo Release: UD Trucks Thailand handover of 80 Questers to Tipco Asphalt

UD Trucks Thailand recently delivers 80 UD Questers to Tipco Asphalt Public Company Limited, a leading asphalt supplier in Thailand. The new trucks will be served the company's expansion and now it is operating more than 100 UD Trucks in its fleet.

Seen, Mr. Martin Lundstedt (5th from right), Volvo Group's CEO, in together with other top management, including Mr. Jacques Michel (3rd from left), Sinior Vice President of Group Trucks Asia and JVs, Mr. Kamlarp Sirikittiwatn (3rd from right), Volvo Group Trucks Thailand's President, and Mrs. Helen Savmyr (4th from right), Senior Vice President Operations Bangkok Plant, hand the keys for 80 Tractors UD Trucks to Mr. Suphat Pipitawan (5th from left) Operations Director of Tipco Asphalt PCL.