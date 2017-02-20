Photo Release: The first generation of #Mitsubishi Pajero has been serving the Chaipattana Foundation for 30 years with more than 1.3 million kilometers

Bangkok--20 Feb--Mitsubishi Motors Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary General and Member of the Chaipattana Foundation (6th from left), recently took photo with Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd led by Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and Chief Executive Officer (5th from left), together with top executives and representatives of Mitsubishi Motors's Labour Union, along with the first generation of 'Mitsubishi Pajero' through implementation of various projects initiated by His Majesty for 30 years. Mitsubishi Pajero has been serving the foundation more than 1.3 million kilometers in distance.

