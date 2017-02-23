Photo Release: Volvo Groups CEO visits UD Croner assembly line

Bangkok--23 Feb--24 คูณ 7 Recently Mr. Martin Lundstedt (3rd from right) Volvo Group CEO and management team were visiting UD Croner assembly line located at Bangkok plant on Bangna-Trat Highway KM. 25. UD Trucks Thailand is to launch the UD Croner which is a medium duty truck and is designed to serve growth market. Thailand is the world's production base for UD Trucks and the Croner will be first globally debuted in Thailand on March 1, 2017.

Latest Press Release

