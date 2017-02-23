Photo Release: Volvo Groups CEO visits UD Croner assembly line

Photo Release: Volvo Groups CEO visits UD Croner assembly lineAutomotive Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 16:40
Recently Mr. Martin Lundstedt (3rd from right) Volvo Group CEO and management team were visiting UD Croner assembly line located at Bangkok plant on Bangna-Trat Highway KM. 25. UD Trucks Thailand is to launch the UD Croner which is a medium duty truck and is designed to serve growth market. Thailand is the world's production base for UD Trucks and the Croner will be first globally debuted in Thailand on March 1, 2017.
Latest Press Release
Recently Mr. Martin Lundstedt (3rd from right) Volvo Group CEO and management team were visiting UD Croner assembly line located at Bangkok plant on Bangna-Trat Highway KM. 25. UD Trucks Thailand is to launch the UD Croner which is a medium duty truck...
Ford built the new Ranger pickup truck to take on the world's toughest conditions. And when the world's toughest conditions weren't tough enough, Ford created a new season of Science of Truck, with tests designed to push the truck to its limits –...
Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary General and Member of the Chaipattana Foundation (6th from left), recently took photo with Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd led by Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and Chief Executive Officer (5th from left), together...
Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd., is stimulating the Thai passenger car market once again with a second new model for this year. While the new Mazda3 was introduced in January, Mazda follows up with the launch of the new 2017 Mazda2 staged in grand style....
UD Trucks Thailand recently delivers 80 UD Questers to Tipco Asphalt Public Company Limited, a leading asphalt supplier in Thailand. The new trucks will be served the company's expansion and now it is operating more than 100 UD Trucks in its fleet. Seen,...