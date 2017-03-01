ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS ARRIVES IN PHUKET

ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS ARRIVES IN PHUKETAutomotive Press Releases Wednesday March 1, 2017 16:33
Rolls-Royce has opened a new Boutique showroom on the resort island of Phuket in Thailand. The new facility was opened by Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, at a grand opening attended by customers, VIP guests, celebrities and the media.
Speaking at the opening, Paul Harris said, "This is now the third Rolls-Royce facility in Thailand, underlining yet again the resilience of the country's economy and appetite for super-luxury. We have observed that Phuket is increasingly a home and resort destination for a sizeable group of successful individuals from Thailand and other countries. Phuket's economic growth and development make it an attractive location for us to have a presence. Rolls-Royce complements a burgeoning luxury sector on the island, with cars like the two door Wraith GT and Dawn convertible, designed for a more casual and social experience."
The General Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, Sunthornpan Dhechatech said, "The investment in our new Boutique showroom has grown from our successful business partnership with Rolls-Royce in Thailand. Working closely with Rolls-Royce's Asia Pacific Regional Office, we are adopting a contemporary, lifestyle luxury approach consistent with our customers' way of life in Phuket. The new showroom also serves as a regional focal point for customers in nearby provinces."
Designed to aid customers in the creative process of commissioning a Rolls-Royce motor car, the two-car Boutique showroom allows customers to use their imaginations and mix and match woods, leather or select from a palette of 44,000 different colours.
The Rolls-Royce Bespoke programme allows customers to personalise anything from a treadplate or headrests with their initials to more complex accessories such as a picnic set or luggage that is designed for their exact needs. Customers have been known to use wood from their own orchard or to specify their own personal paints.
The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Boutique Showroom in Phuket complements two other facilities in Bangkok - a showroom at Rama III and a Boutique Studio located on the second floor of Siam Paragon luxury shopping mall. Thailand is the only South East Asian country to have three Rolls-Royce facilities. With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, the brand is present in 30 locations across the Asia Pacific region outside of China.
The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Boutique Showroom in Phuket is located at 9/99 Moo 5, Chaloem Phra Kiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Road, Ratsada, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000. Tel : +66 76201999, Fax + 66 76201998. It is equipped with a Rolls-Royce aftersales centre.
Latest Press Release
Rolls-Royce has opened a new Boutique showroom on the resort island of Phuket in Thailand. The new facility was opened by Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, at a grand opening attended by customers, VIP guests,...
SAIC Motor-CP Co., Ltd. and MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of MG, the iconic British brand, recently organised a 'Dealer Conference 2017' event for all its dealers in Thailand. At the conference, Mr. Shi Guoyong,...
With the Volvo Concept Truck, Volvo Trucks has developed its first hybrid vehicle designed for long haul applications. In combination with the vehicle's other improvements, the total reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 is around 30 per cent. To view...
Companies sign research contract to develop mobility services system for self-driving vehicles The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Transdev have agreed to jointly explore development of mobility services with fleets of electric driverless vehicles for...
Press Master, a press-type garbage collector made by Morita Econos Corporation, an Osaka-based consolidated subsidiary of Morita Holdings Corporation, received the "iF DESIGN AWARD" in the "Product" section of the world-renowned German design award. This...