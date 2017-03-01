MG holds nationwide dealers conference - committed to achieve sales target in 2017 with 20,000 units

Bangkok--1 Mar--Total Quality

SAIC Motor-CP Co., Ltd. and MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of MG, the iconic British brand, recently organised a 'Dealer Conference 2017' event for all its dealers in Thailand. At the conference, Mr. Shi Guoyong, President of SAIC Motor-CP Co., Ltd., and Mr. Zhang Haibo, President of MG Sales showcased its last year's performance and company's direction in 2017. Under the concept "MG Growing Together", this iconic brand also held an award ceremony recognising top performance dealers. The event was held at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Pattaya with more than 160 members of MG management team and dealers attended.

Mr. Pongsak Lertruedeewattanawong, Vice President of MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated, "MG Thailand is confidently moving towards our 2020 goal in becoming one of the top 5 brands in Thailand's automotive industry. Our continuous sales growth has proved that Thai consumers believe in our products and services. Our success in 2016 is the key driving force in enhancing the quality of our new and existing products to meet customers' needs in each segment. "Passion Service" – a service that provides privileged benefits and the ultimate satisfaction for every MG owner also play a big role in our success. MG is committed to improve its services to maximise customers' satisfaction. We are positive that 2017 will be an excellent year for us as we aim to achieve sales of 20,000 cars this year while looking to increase our showrooms and service centres nationwide to 90."

MG currently has 55 established dealers, with 29 in construction. The company is committed to expanding its base in the kingdom with the construction of the brand new manufacturing plant, due to complete in 2019. The 70,000-square-metre brand new plant at Hemaraj Industrial Eastern Seaboard 2 in Chonburi will increase MG's production capacity upto 100,000 cars per annum, making Thailand an internationally recognised manufacturing hub for MG right-hand drive vehicles in Southeast Asia.