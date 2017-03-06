Honda plans to introduce its advanced intelligent power train 1.6L i-DTEC Turbo Engine with 9-speed automatic transmission in the All-new Honda CR-V

Honda plans to introduce its advanced intelligent power train 1.6L i-DTEC Turbo Engine with 9-speed automatic transmission in the All-new Honda CR-VAutomotive Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 17:29
Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., introduces its advanced intelligent powertrain 1.6L i-DTEC Turbo engine for the first time in Thailand together with 9-speed automatic transmission in the All-new Honda CR-V which will be launched in Thailand soon.
The 1.6L i-DTEC 4-cylinder turbo engine was developed by Honda's engineering team in Japan under its "Earth Dreams" technology focusing on producing ultimate driving performance, fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. This follows the development of smaller-size components that result in a lighter weight engine with high-performance drive and the best fuel consumption rate. The key system features of the 1.6L i-DTEC 4-cylinder Turbo engine are a 2-stage Turbo system which intelligently creates high torque and acceleration to be the most efficient in all driving conditions. The maximum power of 160hp at 4,000 rpm and maximum torque of 350 Newton-meters at 2,000 rpm is equivalent to a large-size diesel engine with exceptionally high fuel efficiency of 18.9 Km/L. Working together with 9-speed automatic transmission provides superior acceleration and fuel efficiency with Co2 emission rate at only 141 g/km.
The 1.6L i-DTEC Turbo engine is another advanced powertrain innovation from Honda that will be introduced in the All-new Honda CR-V, an innovative SUV with the next level of exterior and interior design, advanced equipment and powerful powertrain.
Latest Press Release
Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., introduces its advanced intelligent powertrain 1.6L i-DTEC Turbo engine for the first time in Thailand together with 9-speed automatic transmission in the All-new Honda CR-V which will be launched in Thailand...
"We delivered solid net income and record core segment operating income in 2016, driven by strong performance in our Americas and Asia Pacific consumer tire businesses," said Chairman Rich Kramer. "Our results demonstrate continued sustainable earnings...
Developed for growth markets, UD Trucks' all-new medium duty truck range delivers a wide range of customizable configurations for extra productivity and superior uptime UD Trucks today launched Croner, an all-new medium duty truck, to continue its rich...
- The Design Museum, London hosts the world premiere of the new Range Rover Velar as it reveals and exhibits a vehicle for the first time - Range Rover Velar: designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK - Velar is the new addition to the Range Rover...
Rolls-Royce has opened a new Boutique showroom on the resort island of Phuket in Thailand. The new facility was opened by Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, at a grand opening attended by customers, VIP guests,...