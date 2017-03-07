Turbo S E-Hybrid becomes the strongest model in the Panamera line

Bangkok--7 Mar--AAS Auto Service

Porsche continues to achieve high levels of performance over the long term. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sees the sportscar manufacturer launch a plug-in hybrid model as the flagship of a model line for the first time. The four-litre V8 engine from the Panamera Turbo is combined with an electric motor, resulting in 500 kW/680 hp of system power and outstanding power delivery: Even when just above idle speed, the Panamera Turbo offers an 850 Nm of torque. That means it accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 310 km/h. The boost strategy of the all-wheel drive Panamera comes from the 918 Spyder super sportscar. In the New European Driving Cycle, the average fuel consumption is 2.9 l/100 km, and the new flagship Panamera can drive on fully electric power for up to 50 kilometres. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid underlines the high importance of electromobility to Porsche.

Unique drive concept with V8 engine and electric motor

After the successful debut of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, which uses a V6 engine together with an electric motor, Porsche is showing once again that hybrid technology has great performance potential. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid com-bines an electric motor (100 kW/136 hp) with a V8 engine (404 kW/550 hp). The de-coupler installed in the Porsche hybrid module is actuated electromechanically by an electric clutch actuator (ECA), just like in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. The result is short response times and a high level of comfort. As in all other second-generation Panamera models, the fast-shifting Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) with eight gears is used to transmit the power to the standard adaptive all-wheel drive system Porsche Traction Management (PTM). The E-Performance drive accelerates the luxury saloon to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and provides extraordinary tractive force at higher speeds. Combined with a top speed of 310 km/h, this means that the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sets yet more new benchmarks in its class. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes with air suspension as standard and offers a unique balance in this segment: the comfort of a luxury saloon paired with sportscar-level performance values.

The electric motor is supplied with power via a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh. Within six hours, the high-voltage battery integrated in the rear is fully charged with 10 A via a 230-V connection. If the Panamera uses the optional 7.2-kW on-board charger and a 230-V connection with 32 A instead of the standard 3.6-kW charger, the battery is fully charged in just 2.4 hours. The charging process can also be started using a timer via Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the. Moreover, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is fitted with auxiliary air conditioning to cool or heat the passenger compartment even during charging

Three-way combination of sportscar performance, comfort on long trips and efficiency

Performance, comfort and efficiency form a perfect three-way combination: The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid starts in the purely electric "E-Power" mode as standard, and the four-door sportscar drives locally over a distance of up to 50 kilometres with zero emissions. When a specific pressure point is passed in the accelerator pedal, or when the battery charge level drops below a minimum value, the Panamera switches to "Hybrid Auto" mode, at which point the power of both engines is available. Consumption in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) for plug-in hybrid models amounts to 2.9 l/100 km for super-grade petrol (66 g/km of CO2) and 16.2 kW/h/100 km for electric power.

Debut with two wheelbases

The new flagship of the second Panamera generation: The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is celebrating its world première at the Geneva Motor Show (March 7 to 19, 2017). From the very beginning, the four-door Gran Turismo will also be offered in an Executive version, with a wheelbase extended by 150 millimetres.

As part of its standard equipment, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid includes the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Power Steering Plus and 21-inch alloy wheels in the 911 Turbo Design. The basic package also contains auxiliary air-conditioning, adaptive aerodynamic elements and three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The long version is equipped with rear axle steering as standard.

Fuel consumption and emissions

Panamera Turbo : Combined fuel consumption 9.4 – 9.3 l/100 km, urban 12.9 – 12.8 l/100 km, extra-urban 7.3 – 7.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 214 – 212 g/km

Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid : Combined fuel consumption 2.9 l/100 km; electric energy consumption 16.2 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions 66 g/km

Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive : Combined fuel consumption 2.9 l/100 km; electric energy consumption 16.2 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions 66 g/km

Range depends on the tyre set used