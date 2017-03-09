Mitsubishi Motors Thailand aims for 2WD pick-up truck unveiling #New Triton Limited Edition the tough bravery pick-up truck with 2.4L MIVEC Clean Diesel offering 181 PS

Bangkok--9 Mar--Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. aims for 2WD pick up truck by introducing the 'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition', the special edition of the tough bravery pick-up truck outstanding for its innovative engine, '2.4L MIVEC Clean Diesel' which is more powerful, yet consuming less fuel by 20% with Aluminum Alloy Block. This tough bravery pick-up truck has been specially equipped with up to additional 11 items, both exterior and interior, to boost its tough look meeting wide range of customer's usage from personal to commercial.

Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., reveals that the Mitsubishi Triton has been known as the tough pick-up truck in the market for its powerful engine, '2.4L MIVEC Clean Diesel' coming with innovative technology of Aluminum Alloy block offering high power with low fuel consumption rate since its debut. Now, the company introduces 'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition', the tough bravery pick-up truck, coming with upgraded exterior in black tone decoration and fully equipped additional items for the interior to promote its toughness.

The powertrain of 'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition' is powered by the '2.4L MIVEC Clean Diesel', outstanding for Aluminum Alloy block which is light, strong and better cooling performance. The engine also comes with valve timing electronic control system 'MIVEC' and "VG Turbo" offering up to 181 PS and 430 NM allowing the driver to experience the aggressive acceleration.

Yet, efficient fuel consumption rate is not compromised since 'Mitsubishi New Triton' is the best one in lifted 2WD pick-up truck segment with 15.2 kilometer/liter of fuel consumption, and this figure has already been guaranteed by Eco Sticker*.

We are Confident in quality with the longest warranty for 5 years in every model of 'Mitsubishi'. Free periodical check-up fee for 5 years or up to 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, is also offered.

'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition', the tough bravery pick-up truck, is available in both Double Cab Plus and Mega Cab Plus models. Both models are equipped with various outstanding black exterior parts consisting of Black Front Grille, Black Front Upper Bumper, Black Headlamp Bezel, Black 17" Alloy Wheel, Black Over Fender, Black Side Step and Black Rear Bumper making it tougher than any others from every dimension.

Exclusivity of 'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition' can also be founded in the cabin since it is additionally equipped with extra item like Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror. Yet, Double Cab Plus is superior to another since it is installed with Privacy Glass (the 2nd row window and rear windshield), 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster and 10.2" Rear Roof Monitor.

'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition', the tough bravery pick-up truck, is limited built and available in 2 options of exterior color including Pyreness Black and White Pearl with details as follows:

Mitsubishi New Triton Mega Cab Plus Limited Edition 6MT 743,000 Baht for Pyreness Black and 750,000 Baht for White Pearl

Mitsubishi New Triton Double Cab Plus Limited Edition 6MT 864,000 Baht for Pyreness Black and 871,000 Baht for White Pearl

Mitsubishi New Triton Double Cab Plus Limited Edition 5AT 909,000 Baht for Pyreness Black and 916,000 Baht for White Pearl

The best promotion is also exclusively offered to the customers of 'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition' in total value of up to 75,000 Baht***, valid till 30 April 2017. Customer who are interested in 'Mitsubishi New Triton Limited Edition' can explore and take a test drive this leading innovative pick-up truck at Mitsubishi's authorized dealers nationwide from now on.

* Only Mega Cab Plus GLX, Mega Cab Plus GLS-LTD MT and Mega Cab Plus Limited Edition

** Reserved for the customer who gets the car delivery within 30 April 2017. The customers of Mitsubishi Triton Mega Cab Plus Limited Edition will be offered the discount and free gift in total value of 75,000 Baht (cash discount in value of 58,000 Baht, fee of 1st class insurance in value of 17,000 Baht and free 1 year of Roadside Assitance service) The company reserves the right to change any terms and conditions without further notice.