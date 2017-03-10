Foton Motor Thailand welcomes new president, ready to penetrate Thai market

Bangkok--10 Mar--Whiz Communications

With strong confidence in the growth of the Thai automobile market, China's Foton Motor has appointed a sales and marketing expert to lead its operations in Thailand. The company is revving up brand-building communications and opening up new sales channels while expanding the range of products to suit customer requirements.

Mr. Wang Zhuozhong, Vice President of Foton Automobile (Thailand) Co. Ltd., said parent company Foton Motor has recently appointed Mr. Jiang Zaibin as the new president of Foton Automobile (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Mr. Jiang comes to Thailand with vast experience in sales, marketing and after sales of Foton automobiles. He has been responsible for sales in overseas markets including Thailand for over 27 years, before the latest appointment, which took effect in January.

Mr. Wang said Thailand is a strategic market for Foton Motor. "Last year Foton expanded investment in Thailand for the office building at the assembly plant, center showroom, as well as building the Asia-Pacific Industrial Center in order to cater to the demand of the growing Thai market and Asean region."

Foton products offered in Thailand include the Foton Tunland pickup truck, Aumark C commercial truck and View CS2 van, as well as Auman Heavy duty truck.

According to Mr. Wang, Foton plans to increase its lineup in Thailand to cover more segments, and will launch two new small truck models during the mid-year period, as well as the raised double-cab version of the Tunland pickup in both 2WD and 4WD automatic gearbox versions towards the end of the year. Foton has a sales target of 3,200 vehicles in Thailand this year.

"I understand that Chinese vehicles may not enjoy the acceptance from Thai consumers as much as Japanese or European brands. But after our launch at the Motor Expo late last year, more customers responded to the Foton brand than we expected, particularly in the commercial segment. Customers said that the quality of Foton vehicles were above their expectations, and many of them were surprised with the affordable pricing compared to the quality, performance and technology that is offered in our products," he said.

"So the main objective for us, apart from presenting a wider range of products here in Thailand, is to communicate with Thai customers about these outstanding qualities through various media. We also look forward to opening up new channels to reach customers and make it easier for them to own Foton products," he added.

In terms of marketing activities, Mr. Wang said the company is preparing to take part in motor shows in major cities around the country, as well as staging its own roadshow at various department stores and super stores. During the initial stage, priority will be given to provinces with Foton dealerships and service centers, before expanding to other provinces. Apart from Foton products being displayed, interested customers can also request a test drive and work out special deals that suit the customer's financial strengths.

Presently Foton has alliances with several financial institutions, offering special sales packages for customers, with Kasikorn Leasing as the major lender. Meanwhile, Foton is also setting up its own leasing company to be launched in the near future, making it the first Chinese auto maker to have its own leasing company in Thailand. This will enable Foton to deal with expected sales growth and make it easier for customers to own Foton vehicles.

In addition, Foton is also planning to set up a used vehicle showroom for customers who want to buy, sell or trade in their vehicles for previously-owned Foton vehicles that have been thoroughly inspected by the company.

Mr. Wang said presently Foton has 20 operational dealerships in Thailand and plans to expand the network to 32 dealerships by the end of 2017.

"We have received interest from a large number of Thai entrepreneurs who want to become a Foton dealer, which is a good sign for our company. Apart from being able to offer more great products to customers in Thailand, it will also help strengthen our brand in the country as well," he said.

For more information and test drive bookings, please visit the closest Foton showroom in your area or call out hotline at 02-342-3242