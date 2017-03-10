iCar Asia takes Thai car buyers and sellers on a new journey in 2017

Bangkok--10 Mar--Brand Now

Online new and used car portals, One2Car.com and AutoSpinn.com, expand services, features and user experience

iCar Asia Thailand, owner of Thailand's leading online automotive portals, one2car.com, autospinn.com and thaicar.com and the largest and most trusted online source for new and used cars in Thailand, is revealing its roadmap to accelerate toward customer-focused expansion in 2017.

One2Car.com is the largest online automotive classified site that sells not just used automobiles but also new cars, while autospinn.com is the country's leading automotive content website.

iCar Asia Thailand is part of iCar Asia, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and owns and operates ASEAN's No. 1 network of automotive portals. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the company is focused on developing and operating leading automotive portals in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand and is largest and most trusted digital automotive marketplace in ASEAN.

With Pornladda Dathratwibul at the helm as Country Manager in Thailand, iCar Asia Thailand's plans for 2017 will focus on services, building up strategic partnerships and improving user experiences by creating a smoother journey for buyers and sellers.

"One of the reasons One2Car.com is Thailand most trusted automotive portal is that we help connect car buyers and car dealers and sellers instantly and effectively and we are expanding on our vision to become the go-to one-stop service for automotive sales in Thailand. One2Car.com strategies for 2017 are aimed at offering support for people buying, owning and selling vehicles. With that in mind, the free-to-download apps we are launching will stimulate the digital expansion of the website throughout nationwide users, as well as build on our past success."

One2Car.com offers in-house vehicle inspection services as well as finance services, car insurance and extended warranties processed with strategic partnerships such as Thanachart Bank, Rabbit Finance and other partners. Thanachart Bank will also be offering dealership sponsorship and consumers car loan. These important relationships will continue to be established and strengthened throughout 2017 and beyond.

To improve user experience, apps for dealers are being launched and the consumers' app are being upgraded along with a chat messenger platform allowing car buyers and car dealers to connect seamlessly. The new and upgraded apps also help car buyers a notification to alert them once the car they want listed up on the website. New website designs will be launched along with new ranges of vehicles to improve the overall look, feel accessibility and quality offered. All these technology developments are aimed at increasing conversion and the volume of leads for sellers.

One2Car.com is set on providing consumers a complete journey approach to buying and owning a new or used car, whilst supporting sellers with effective sales platforms.

Growth continues to be driven forward with the last two years seeing a 100% increase in the number of private cars being listed and overall listings shows growth of 25% , taking the number of vehicles in One2Car.com close to 40,000 listings.

Over a couple of years, industry improvements have been made with the Used Car Association such as seller verification and seller education to use digital platform. The website has also experienced national expansion within Thailand and launched a series of sales and marketing systems and products, including a Response Management System, credits, bump ads and hot deals, boosting visibility and saleability.

One2Car application now surpasses 400K downloads and it is expected to jump at the upcoming launch of an upgraded version with messaging apps at the end of March 2017.

Up to date, there has been a record of 40,000 listings and 2.5 million website visitors monthly. The number of dealers is over 1,000 and this is projected to increase to 2,000 this year

The vision for 2017 includes an increase in the number of cars and models featured on the online marketplace as well as the market investment share which is designed to respond to the year-on-year growth, reflecting the shift in consumer behavior especially in this digital age.