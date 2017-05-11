Honda Unveils the New Honda Mobilio, an Innovative Sub-compact MUV Designed for the Metro Lifestyle

Bangkok--11 May--ABM

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has unveiled the new Honda Mobilio, an innovative sub-compact MUV that comes with more advanced interior and exterior luxury designs. It's equipped with more comfort features and advanced safety standards including a spacious passenger cabin and roomy utility space that supports various functional uses, to perfectly satisfy the metro lifestyle.

Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chief Operating Officer of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said, "In the modern metro lifestyle, people tend to go about their lives at a more dynamic pace. They are always looking for better options to fulfil their various needs, particularly in finding the perfect vehicle that offers versatility, efficient performance, and a unique design that reflects their metro lifestyle. Honda is taking the concept of a Multi Utility Vehicle to the next level with the new Honda Mobilio, which we call a 'Metro Utility Vehicle.' Designed for those who pursue metro lifestyles, where urban living and a sense of style are balanced by the desire for practical functionality, the new Honda Mobilio sets a higher standard for luxury and comfort, while also providing exceptional utility."

The new Honda Mobilio offers unrivalled beauty and luxury thanks to a newly-designed front grille; sportier headlights with LED position lamps; newly-designed 15-inch alloy wheels; spacious and comfortable passenger cabin; and a newly-designed front console. In addition, uncompromising comfort features added to the new Honda Mobilio include Self-illuminating Meters with Multi-Information Display; Automatic Air Conditioning system; Honda Smart Key System; and a One Push Ignition System, plus a 6.1-inch Touch Screen Audio System that provides a HDMI port for audio and video connections.

The new Honda Mobilio was developed to support a variety of functional uses. It comes in two 7-seater variants with three rows of seats, where the third row of seats is a 50:50 split folding type which maximizes cargo space. There is also a 5-seater variant with two rows of seats, where the second row of seats is a 60:40 split one-motion fold-and-tumble type, with a cargo floor board and storage compartment under the second-row seats to provide maximum storage for various uses.

Offering superior driving performance and safety, the new Honda Mobilio is powered by a SOHC 1.5L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine that produces 117 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and torque of 146 Newton-meters at 4,700 rpm. The engine is E85-compatible. The new Honda Mobilio is available with a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) built upon Honda's Earth Dreams Technology that delivers the best acceleration for all driving conditions along with enhanced fuel economy. A comprehensive range of standard safety equipment for all Honda Mobilio variants includes the G-Force Control, or G-CON, safety body frame that helps secure the cabin against collisions from any direction; Dual SRS front airbags; Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA); Hill Start Assist (HSA); Anti-lock Braking System (ABS); Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD); and a rearview camera.

To create an exciting sporty touch in every dimension, the RS variant comes fully equipped with sporty RS accessories including a "Gloss Black" front grille; newly-designed multi-reflector headlights with LED position lamps; fog lights; sporty front and rear bumpers; side sill garnish; exhaust pipe finisher; rear spoiler with a LED high-mounted brake light; newly-designed 15" Alloy Wheels; and an RS emblem on the front grille and tailgate.

The new Honda Mobilio offers optimum utility for all lifestyles and is available in three variants: the S variant, which comes with a two-row seat configuration (five seats) at 659,000 baht; the V variant, which comes with a three-row seat configuration (seven seats) at 699,000 baht; and the RS variant, which comes with a three-row seat configuration (seven seats) at 763,000 baht. The new Honda Mobilio is available in five colors including new Phoenix Orange Pearl, and four other colors – White Orchid Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Silver Lunar Metallic, and Taffeta White.

Experience the new Honda Mobilio by visiting any Honda showroom nationwide, or visit www.honda.co.th/mobilio

Remarks: