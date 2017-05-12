Mazda banks on in intelligent mobility April sales surge by 22%, Mazda2 takes No.2 position

Bangkok--12 May--Mazda Sales

After continuously introducing new and improves models along with offering the latest technology in performance and safety, Mazda has enjoyed significant sales growth during the first four months of this year. The 2017 Mazda3 was the first new model this year launched in January, followed by the Mazda2 in February and CX-3 in March. All three models have been given cosmetic changes and now feature Mazda's SKYACTIV Vehicle Dynamic with G-Vectoring Control (GVC) that helps improve handling and stability on the road. The improved models have proven highly successful in the market, helping to drive Mazda sales up by 22 per cent and give the brand over 6 per cent market share. Meanwhile, the Mazda2 has taken over the No.2 position in the B-Car & Eco car market as well.

Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd. has announced that sales in April reached 4,203 vehicles, rising by 22 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year. This has proven a phenomenal success of GVC Technology in Thailand's passenger car market. Market share is over 6 per cent, and sales of the Mazda2 and Mazda3 have both risen by 41 per cent during the recent Songkran festive season. Sales of the Mazda2 were 2,609 units, putting it in the No.2 position in the combined B-segment and Eco Car market. Mazda is now moving ahead in becoming a premium brand by renovating its showrooms inside and out, including the introduction of body and paint repair center, in order to boost customer confidence and boost sales.

Mr. Chanchai Trakarnudomsuk, President of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (MST), said Thailand's economy started showing signs of improvement since early 2017. "According to the consumer confidence index during the first 4 months of 2017, it can be seen that spending on durable goods have improved. Supporting factors include improving household income, particularly those of farmers of rubber, tapioca, sugar cane and rice," he said. "Consumer confidence is gradually improving and finance institutions are starting to ease the strict measures in loan approvals. This has resulted in economic growth and helps boost the automobile market."

He said Mazda sales, particularly in April this year, has been spectacular and Mazda is now the 5th-largest auto brand in Thailand, confidently securing the No.3 position in the passenger car segment with the total sales of 4,203 units, a continuous increase for 2 months reflecting a 22 per cent growth compared to the the corresponding period last year which was 3, 443 units. The highest-selling model is the Mazda2 which is 2,609 units, a 41-per cent growth, sales of the Mazda3 also grew by 41 per cent to 479 units. Meanwhile, sales of the CX-5 were 277 units and sales of the CX-3 has shot up once again to 382 units, down 12 per cent, after the facelift. A total of 455 BT-50 PRO pickup trucks were sold in April, down 15 per cent, while one unit of the MX-5 roadster as sold during this period.

Mazda also registered dramatic growth during the first four months of this year. Sales from January to April reached 15,765 units, growing by 10 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year (14,347 units). The top-selling model was the Mazda2 with 9,242 units (21 per cent growth), followed by the BT-50 PRO with 2,246 units (9 per cent growth), Mazda3 with 1,803 units (18 per cent growth), CX-5 with 1,072 units (7 per cent growth), CX-3 with 1,397 units, and the MX-5 with 5 units.

Mr. Chanchai said the fact that Mazda sales have been continuously strong reflects the increasing popularity of Mazda vehicles among Thai consumers. "The improved models like the Mazda3, Mazda2 and CX-3 have seen tremendous customer response, thanks to the cosmetic changes and the introduction of SKYACTIV-Vehicle Dynamics that enhances the driving performance, effectively answers to increasing customer requirements in the present day and reflects in the continuous sales increase. This means that GVC Technology has truly answered customers' needs and has been a clear differentiating point for Mazda. This is the determination of the Mazda people in developing new products that answer to the wants and needs of the customers in every segment. Mazda is set to continue development in the SKYACTIV technology department in order to provide customers with the best driving experience," he added.

Mr. Thee Permpongpanth, Senior Marketing Director, said growing sales during the first four months of 2017 clearly reflected the positive customer response to the GVC technology as well as improved confidence in after sales. "After we raised the quality of all showrooms to one same standard, it has helped Mazda move towards being a premium brand and that helps boost the confidence of the customers towards the brand," he said. "Within May and June, Mazda has a large number of plans to help stimulate the market and respond to customer demand." In May, Mazda is staging the "Mazda 5 Stars Special" promotion offering free Mazda watch worth Bt5,000 for every purchase (limited offers), and is also offering the "Mazda Premium Insurance", Mazda Care packages, and 24-Hour Roadside Assistance.

In June, Mazda is preparing to become a leader in fun driving once again with the historic "Mazda DNA SKYACTIV Caravan" that connects all the nations in the Mekong region. With Thailand being located in the center of this "East-West Economic Corridor", the aim is to promote Thailand as the economic hub of the ASEAN region.

"With all the growth taking place for Mazda, in the second half of the year 2017, we are planning a large number of marketing and after sales activities for our customers, particularly in the after sales servicing that needs to be able to cater to growing sales. This will help Mazda maintain its leading position in the auto market and best serve our customers," Mr. Thee said.

Sales April 2017/2016

Model April2017 April2016 %Change

Mazda2 2,609 1,854 + 41

Mazda3 479 341 + 41

MazdaCX-3 382 435 - 12

Mazda CX-5 277 278 - 0.3

Mazda BT-50 PRO 455 533 - 15

Mazda MX-5 1 2 - 50

Total 4,203 3,443 + 22

Sales Jan – Apr 2017/2016

Model Jan – Apr 2017 Jan – Apr 2016 %Change

Mazda2 9,242 7,667 + 21

Mazda3 1,803 1,534 + 18

MazdaCX-3 1,397 2,066 - 32

MazdaCX-5 1,072 1,000 + 7

Mazda BT-50 PRO 2,246 2,066 +9

Mazda MX-5 5 14 - 64

Total 15,765 14,347 + 10

