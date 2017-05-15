Photo Release: Foreign media visited UD Croner Assembly Line

Photo Release: Foreign media visited UD Croner Assembly LineAutomotive Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 10:37
After press conference of Global launch of the all new UD Croner, foreign media from nine countries across Asia, Middle East, and Africa region also had the chance to visit UD Croner Assembly Line at Bangkok plant, located Bangna-Trat Highway KM. 25.
Latest Press Release
After press conference of Global launch of the all new UD Croner, foreign media from nine countries across Asia, Middle East, and Africa region also had the chance to visit UD Croner Assembly Line at Bangkok plant, located Bangna-Trat Highway KM....
After continuously introducing new and improves models along with offering the latest technology in performance and safety, Mazda has enjoyed significant sales growth during the first four months of this year. The 2017 Mazda3 was the first new model this...
The new Honda Mobilio meets the needs of today's metro lifestyle in all aspects with its sporty premium design. The new Mobilio is equipped with a newly-designed console, spacious and comfortable passenger cabin, seating that can be adjusted for a...
Porsche AG has made a strong start to the year: In the first three months of 2017, the company increased its operating result, revenue, deliveries and number of employees compared to the same period in the previous year. Profit margin also grew from 16.7...
Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has unveiled the new Honda Mobilio, an innovative sub-compact MUV that comes with more advanced interior and exterior luxury designs. It's equipped with more comfort features and advanced safety standards including a...