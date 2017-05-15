Photo Release: Foreign media visited UD Croner Assembly Line

กรุงเทพฯ--15 พ.ค.--24 x 7 After press conference of Global launch of the all new UD Croner, foreign media from nine countries across Asia, Middle East, and Africa region also had the chance to visit UD Croner Assembly Line at Bangkok plant, located Bangna-Trat Highway KM. 25.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Foreign media visited UD Croner Assembly Line After press conference of Global launch of the all new UD Croner, foreign media from nine countries across Asia, Middle East, and Africa region also had the chance to visit UD Croner Assembly Line at Bangkok plant, located Bangna-Trat Highway KM....

Mazda banks on in intelligent mobility April sales surge by 22%, Mazda2 takes No.2 position After continuously introducing new and improves models along with offering the latest technology in performance and safety, Mazda has enjoyed significant sales growth during the first four months of this year. The 2017 Mazda3 was the first new model this...

New Honda Mobilio, an innovative sub-compact MUV designed for the metro lifestyle The new Honda Mobilio meets the needs of today's metro lifestyle in all aspects with its sporty premium design. The new Mobilio is equipped with a newly-designed console, spacious and comfortable passenger cabin, seating that can be adjusted for a...

First quarter: Operating result increases to almost a billion euro Porsche AG has made a strong start to the year: In the first three months of 2017, the company increased its operating result, revenue, deliveries and number of employees compared to the same period in the previous year. Profit margin also grew from 16.7...

Honda Unveils the New Honda Mobilio, an Innovative Sub-compact MUV Designed for the Metro Lifestyle Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has unveiled the new Honda Mobilio, an innovative sub-compact MUV that comes with more advanced interior and exterior luxury designs. It's equipped with more comfort features and advanced safety standards including a...

Related Topics