New Honda Mobilio, an innovative sub-compact MUV designed for the metro lifestyle

Bangkok--15 May--ABM

The new Honda Mobilio meets the needs of today's metro lifestyle in all aspects with its sporty premium design. The new Mobilio is equipped with a newly-designed console, spacious and comfortable passenger cabin, seating that can be adjusted for a variety of functional uses, and a wide utility space that can handle all types of activities.

Design Concept

The new Honda Mobilio was developed to achieve a high level of perfection and quality. Its unparalleled design was based on the concept of "Elegant Evolution" that features three basic elements:

· Confident: Elevating trust in the Honda brand.

· More comfort: Providing passengers with greater comfort and safety.

· Shift up style: Creating a more stable, solid, and elegant design.

Exterior Design

The new Honda Mobilio was designed according to the concept of "Manly Elegant," which represents more solid features, thanks to a newly-designed Front Grille, Sportier Headlights with LED Position Lights, and strikingly-redesigned and Sporty 15-inch Alloy Wheels.

Interior Design

The new Honda Mobilio's interior also embraces the theme of "Elegant Evolution," consistently providing the ultimate in comfort and luxury. The outstanding interior features include a newly-designed accented console and new sporty-looking seats that offer a silky touch, together with generous leg room and a large cargo space to ensure outstanding passenger satisfaction.

The new Honda Mobilio provides versatility with a two-row seat configuration (available with the S variant) and a three-row seat configuration (available with the V and RS variants), with details as follows:

· For all variants, the second row of seats is a 60:40 split, one-motion fold-and-tumble type.

· The second-row seats in the V and RS variants are equipped with a 100 mm slide function that provides comfort for passengers seated in the third-row.

· The third-row seats available in the V and RS variants have generous leg room. The seat is a 50:50 split folding type. Once folded flat, it can be quickly and conveniently tumbled forward to maximize cargo space.

In addition, the interior of all variants of the new Honda Mobilio offers comfort and modernity with Self-illuminating Meters; an Eco Indicator; Power Outlet; 11 Cup Holders; two Interior Lights; and a Day/night Rearview Mirror.

Powerful high-performance powertrain

The new Honda Mobilio is powered by a SOHC 1.5L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine that produces 117 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and torque of 146 Newton-meters at 4,700 rpm. The engine is E85-compatible. The new Honda Mobilio is available with a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) built on Honda's Earth Dreams Technology that delivers the best acceleration for all driving conditions along with enhanced fuel economy. High-tensile steel sheets have been adopted to balance with the body's length and weight while the MacPherson strut front suspension and H-shaped torsion beam rear suspension have been adapted to help provide an extremely comfortable ride.

Enjoy a more comfortable drive with advanced technologies

The RS variant features a 6.1-inch Touch Screen Audio System that provides a HDMI port for audio & video connection; a Steering Audio Switch for convenient fingertip entertainment control; and USB port compatibility for smartphones (some models). The S and V variants offer a 2-DIN audio system with USB and AUX ports for further connectivity, providing convenience throughout your journey. In addition, all of the new Honda Mobilio variants offer integrated Bluetooth compatibility.

Secure driving with a comprehensive range of standard safety solutions

A comprehensive range of standard safety equipment for all Honda Mobilio variants includes Dual SRS front airbags; Anti-lock Braking System (ABS); Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD); Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA); Hill Start Assist (HSA); Seatbelts with Pre-tensioners; two sets of 3-point Front Seat Seatbelts; a second-row seat including three sets of 3-point Seatbelts; Immobilizer; ISOFIX Child Anchors; a LED High-mounted Brake Light; a Driver and Passenger Seatbelt Reminder; and an Auto Door Lock activated by speed. In addition, the RS variant also features a Rearview Camera to provide enhanced convenience.

Variants

The new Honda Mobilio offers optimum utility for all lifestyles and is available in three variants:

· The RS: A 7-seater variant with three rows of seats that comes fully equipped with sporty RS accessories including a "Gloss Black" front grille; newly-designed multi-reflector headlights with LED position lamps; fog lights; sporty front and rear bumpers; side sill garnish; exhaust pipe finisher; rear spoiler with a LED high-mounted brake light; newly-designed 15" Alloy Wheels; RS emblem on the front grille and tailgate; a 6.1-inch Touch Screen audio system including four speakers; and Rear Air Vent.

In addition, uncompromising comfort features added to the new Honda Mobilio include Self-illuminating Meters with Multi-Information Display (MID); Automatic Air Conditioning System; One Push Ignition System; and Honda Smart Key System.

· The V: A 7-seater variant with three rows of seats that comes stylishly equipped with a newly-designed Chromium Front Grille; Multi-reflector Headlights with LED Position Lamps; newly-designed 15-inch Alloy Wheels; Side Turn Door Mirror with Turn Signal; a 2-DIN Audio System including four speakers; and Rear Air Vents.

· The S: A 5-seater variant with two rows of seats that comes stylishly equipped with a newly-designed Chromium Front Grille; Multi-reflector Headlights with LED Position Lamps; newly-designed 15-inch Wheels; and a 2-DIN Audio System including two speakers. Spacious trunk space with a cargo floor board and storage compartment under the second-row seats provide maximum storage for various uses.

Colors

The new Honda Mobilio comes in five colors including Crystal Black Pearl, Silver Lunar Metallic, White Orchid Pearl (available for the RS variant), and Taffeta White (available for the S and V variants), and a new color: Phoenix Orange Pearl (available for the RS variant). All variants come with a black interior.

Pricing

S 659,000 baht

V 699,000 baht

RS 763,000 baht

More information on the new Honda Mobilio is available at: www.honda.co.th/mobilio

Remarks:

· Features vary according to variants.

· White Orchid Pearl is an additional 10,000 baht.

· Both Phoenix Orange Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl are an additional 6,000 baht.