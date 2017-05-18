Honda Introduces the New Honda Jazz Reinforcing the Popularity of the 5-Door Hatchback, First and Exclusive RS Variant Comes with a Sporty New Design

Bangkok--18 May--ABM

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is introducing the new Honda Jazz, further developed from the third-generation Honda Jazz, to reinforce this 5-door hatchback's popularity. It comes with a sporty and modern exterior that includes a newly-designed front grille and front and rear bumper; and new LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL). Also, this is the first time the new Honda Jazz "RS" variant that comes with an exclusive sporty design is being introduced. The new Honda Jazz is ready to provide a new dimension of fun driving experience and utilization for limitless lives.

Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chief Operating Officer of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "The new Honda Jazz was developed to a superior level from the third-generation platform launched in Thailand in 2014, which received very good feedback as did previous generations, becoming one of the most-preferred 5-door hatchback automobiles. To respond to the new generation who live diverse and limitless lifestyles, the new Honda Jazz comes with a sportier look and its first-ever 'RS' variant, with an exclusive sporty design. For this introduction, an online campaign called "DO IT WITH MY JAZZ" encourages customers to share their limitless lifestyles and experiences with their Honda Jazz through online channels."

The RS variant of the new Honda Jazz has an exclusive sporty design from all angles. It comes with a newly-designed front grille with an RS emblem, a more dynamic look with an RS-style front bumper with fog lights and rear bumper, new black side mirrors, and newly-designed seat covers with orange stitching that provide a fitter feel and are exclusively available with the new Phoenix Orange color.

The interior of the new Honda Jazz offers a spacious cabin and comfort for every lifestyle, with Ultra Seats with four adjustment modes for more spacious rear storage. Additional features to enhance convenience include a Multi Information Display (MID); Air-conditioning with Touch Screen Control Panel; One-Push Ignition System; a 6.8-inch Touchscreen Display Audio system compatible with a wireless phone connection; audio and video connection through a HDMI cable; and a Multi-function Steering Wheel.

The new Honda Jazz is powered by a 1.5L SOHC i-VTEC engine that produces 117 horsepower and torque of 146 Newton-meters at 4,700 rpm. Together with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which was developed based on Honda's Earth Dreams Technology, it provides the ultimate in acceleration and fuel efficiency. The 7-speed Paddle Shift, Cruise Control System, and ECO Assist system help to reduce fuel consumption, and the engine is E85 compatible.

To ensure the highest level of customer confidence for the entire journey, the new Honda Jazz offers a full range of safety features. They include a G-CON safety body to enhance protection and protect the passenger cabin from omnidirectional crashes; six airbags; Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA); Hill Start Assist (HSA); an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) that helps control steering during heavy braking with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD); and a Multi-angle Rearview Camera with three-level views.

The new Honda Jazz is available in six variants: RS+ at 754,000 baht, RS at 739,000 baht, V+ at 694,000 baht, V at 654,000 baht, S CVT at 594,000 baht, and S MT at 555,000 baht. It comes in a choice of six colors: Taffeta White, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, White Orchid Pearl, and new Phoenix Orange Pearl.

Honda is inviting everyone to view the "DO IT WITH MY JAZZ" online preview that will introduce the new Honda Jazz on May 18 at 18:00 at newjazz.honda.co.th and enjoy the "multi-view" experience, which will also be available on the Enjoy Honda Thailand Facebook Fanpage. The show will be hosted by Sarah-Nalin Hohler and Can-Atirut Kittipattana. Honda Jazz owners can partipate in an online campaign called "DO IT WITH MY JAZZ" by posting and sharing stories about their lifestyle with no limits with Honda Jazz on their social media accounts using the hashtags #doitwithmyjazz and #newhondajazz and setting their posts to "public" to win special Honda Jazz souvenirs from today until May 31, 2017.

Experience the new Honda Jazz by visiting any Honda showroom nationwide from May 18, 2017 onwards or visit www.honda.co.th/jazz

Remarks: