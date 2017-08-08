MG Hold Nationwide Dealer Meeting Announces Successful H1 2017

Bangkok--8 Aug--Total Quality PR

· Sales Grew 51% Year-on-Year

· New Model to Debut by Year's End to Boost Sales Opportunities and Brand

· Expanding Nationwide Dealership Network to Optimize Customer Confidence

SAIC Motor-CP Co., Ltd. and MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.,the manufacturer and distributor of iconic British MG vehicles in Thailand held a nationwide MG dealership 2017 meeting today led by Mr. Shi Guoyong, President of SAIC Motor-CP Co., Ltd. and Mr. Zhang Haibo, President of MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd .Under the theme of "MG Growing Together," the event was organized to announce the performance of the first half of 2017 which has continuously and sustainably increased. It was also announced that a new model will join the MG line-up within this year which will contribute to expanding customer base which will also gain even more confidence to learn that the MG dealership network is expanding to over 80 by year's end. Such extensive dealership network primes MG to join the leading ranks of automotive players in Thailand in the near future.

The total sales of MG vehicles for H1 2017 is 5,691 units – a significant 51% growth compared to the same period last year. The positive momentum is powered by the introduction of the brand-new MG GS SUV especially the 1.5-liter Turbo variant, together with other new model variants and an optimized customer service upgrade. MG3, MG's best-selling model in Thailand continues to enjoy gaining popularity with 24%growth in this same period.

"MG wishes to thank each and every one of our customers who have entrusted in our brand. All of our MG models have experienced highly positive growth despite the highly competitive market environment. This is apparent proof that Thai customers are confident in our products and services despite a slow overall automotive market situation. MG is committed to further this performance with the launch of a brand new model by the end of this year to help boost sales opportunities and brand confidence," stated Mr. Pongsak Lertrudeewattanawong, Vice President of MG Sales (Thailand)Co., Ltd during the annual dealership meeting.

Mr. Pongsak added that the sales forecast for MG brand this year will be higher that the Thai automotive industry average and that the overall national vehicle sales should improve slightly to 800,000 units in 2017. Currently, MG set a target to hold a share of 5 % and in the top 10 of the Thai passenger vehicle market.

To strengthen customer confidence even further, MG already expanded by adding a further 10 dealers in the first half of 2017 which now have MG dealer for 65 branches nationwide, by far MG look forward to expand the nationwide network to over 80 by the end of the year. The levels of scheduled maintenance and other services will also be upgraded under the "Passion Service" campaign countrywide.

Moreover, the construction of the new assembly plant over a vast 437.5 rai of land at the Hemaraj Industrial Estate Eastern Seaboard 2 in Chon Buri province is in the process of system testing which will enable the assembly line to go live within this year. The new MG assembly plant will have a maximum assembly capacity of over 100,000 units per year and act as the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub for right-wheel drive MG vehicles export for the world market.

"The is the key moment for MG which is not only experiencing good sale performance and winning trust from customers, but also the time for us to lay a solid and sustainable business foundation for the future. Through hard work and team work among MG, dealers and all stakeholders, we firmly believe we can continue to succeed and step up as one of Thailand's leading automotive brands in the future," said Mr. Pongsak.