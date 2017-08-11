Photo Release: Honda opens its Proving Ground in Thailand to enhance RD in the Asia Oceania region

Photo Release: Honda opens its Proving Ground in Thailand to enhance RD in the Asia Oceania regionAutomotive Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 16:43
Dr. Atchaka Sibunruang (2nd from right), Minister of Science and Technology, presided over the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Proving Ground Official Opening Ceremony at Rojana Industrial Park, Prachinburi province. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Shiro Sadoshima (right), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of Thailand. Mr. Shinji Aoyama (2nd from left), Chief Officer, Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and President and CEO, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Mr. Yoshiharu Itai (left), Managing Director and representative of Honda R&D Co., Ltd; and Honda employees were also in attendance along with other honorable business guests.
Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. (HRAP) held an opening ceremony today to celebrate the completion of its Honda R&D Asia Pacific Prachinburi Proving Ground at Rojana Industrial Park, Prachinburi province. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Atchaka...
