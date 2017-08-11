Photo Release: Honda opens its Proving Ground in Thailand to enhance RD in the Asia Oceania region

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM Dr. Atchaka Sibunruang (2nd from right), Minister of Science and Technology, presided over the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Proving Ground Official Opening Ceremony at Rojana Industrial Park, Prachinburi province. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Shiro Sadoshima (right), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of Thailand. Mr. Shinji Aoyama (2nd from left), Chief Officer, Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and President and CEO, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Mr. Yoshiharu Itai (left), Managing Director and representative of Honda R&D Co., Ltd; and Honda employees were also in attendance along with other honorable business guests.

Latest Press Release

