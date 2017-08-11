Goodyear Invites Everyone to Join Rainy Season Promotion with Special Privileges and a FREE Goodyear Smart Umbrella

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM

Goodyear Thailand invites everyone to get ready for the rainy season with its latest consumer-friendly promotion. Drivers who purchase a set of four tires from the Goodyear Wrangler TripleMax, EfficientGrip Performance SUV, Wangler AT/SA, EfficientGrip, ROF, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 and Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 ranges will receive a FREE Goodyear Smart Umbrella worth 690 baht. This is available at participating Goodyear outlets starting from now until October 31, 2017, or while stocks last*.

In addition to receiving the Goodyear Smart Umbrella immediately upon purchase, consumers will also enjoy complimentary registration for Goodyear's Worry Free Assurance program.

The Worry Free Assurance program currently includes*:

Road Hazard Protection – free replacement of tires damaged in 120 daysbeyond repair by hazardous road conditions (e.g. potholes or punctures from nails)

Emergency Roadside Assistance – 24/7 tire repair assistance and free towing service in the event of tire damage resulting in car breakdown (privilege only for Goodyear AutoCare customer)0% Interest

0% interest payment plans for tires covered by Worry Free Assurance

5-Year Limited Warranty – 5-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects in workmanship and materials

14-Day Satisfaction Assured Programme – free tire replacement for any reason within 14 days of purchase

For more information and to register for the Worry Free Assurance program, call the Goodyear Thailand customer relations center at 02-305-8585 or visit www.goodyear.co.th/wfa. For updates on other Goodyear Thailand promotions and activities, like Goodyear Thailand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GoodyearThailand.

* Terms and conditions apply, see website for details: www.goodyear.co.th