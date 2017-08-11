Goodyear Invites Everyone to Join Rainy Season Promotion with Special Privileges and a FREE Goodyear Smart Umbrella

Goodyear Invites Everyone to Join Rainy Season Promotion with Special Privileges and a FREE Goodyear Smart UmbrellaAutomotive Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:12
Goodyear Thailand invites everyone to get ready for the rainy season with its latest consumer-friendly promotion. Drivers who purchase a set of four tires from the Goodyear Wrangler TripleMax, EfficientGrip Performance SUV, Wangler AT/SA, EfficientGrip, ROF, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 and Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 ranges will receive a FREE Goodyear Smart Umbrella worth 690 baht. This is available at participating Goodyear outlets starting from now until October 31, 2017, or while stocks last*.
- Road Hazard Protection – free replacement of tires damaged in 120 daysbeyond repair by hazardous road conditions (e.g. potholes or punctures from nails)
- Emergency Roadside Assistance – 24/7 tire repair assistance and free towing service in the event of tire damage resulting in car breakdown (privilege only for Goodyear AutoCare customer)0% Interest
- 0% interest payment plans for tires covered by Worry Free Assurance
- 5-Year Limited Warranty – 5-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects in workmanship and materials
- 14-Day Satisfaction Assured Programme – free tire replacement for any reason within 14 days of purchase
For more information and to register for the Worry Free Assurance program, call the Goodyear Thailand customer relations center at 02-305-8585 or visit www.goodyear.co.th/wfa. For updates on other Goodyear Thailand promotions and activities, like Goodyear Thailand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GoodyearThailand.
Latest Press Release
Goodyear Thailand invites everyone to get ready for the rainy season with its latest consumer-friendly promotion. Drivers who purchase a set of four tires from the Goodyear Wrangler TripleMax, EfficientGrip Performance SUV, Wangler AT/SA, EfficientGrip,...
SAIC Motor-CP Co., Ltd. and MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.,the manufacturer and distributor of iconic British MG vehicles in Thailand held a nationwide MG dealership 2017 meeting today led by Mr. Shi Guoyong, President of SAIC Motor-CP Co., Ltd. and Mr....
Satisfaction Declines as New-Vehicle Owners Expect More of Service Centers, J.D. Power Finds New-vehicle owner satisfaction among those who utilize authorized after-sales service declines in 2017, as service customers increasingly expect more services...
Synergetic Auto Performance Public Company Limited, or asap, a provider of integrated car operating lease services to corporate customers, short-term car rental, and limousine services, has introduced 'asap GO' application. asap GO uses the application...
The Munich based tech-start-up SONO MOTORS presented an innovative and cost-efficient electric vehicle with solar integration, suitable for everyday use. With a range of 250km, price of 16,000 euros (battery excluded) and integrated mobility...