Goodyear Launches EfficientGrip Performance SUV Tire for a Quieter Ride

Goodyear Launches EfficientGrip Performance SUV Tire for a Quieter RideAutomotive Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:37
Goodyear today launched its latest tire in the luxury SUV highway segment, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV, in a regional event held in Buriram. Thailand. Designed with consumer-driven needs at the heart of its tire innovations, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV delivers a quieter driving experience with maximized comfort and exceptional wet braking performance.
The EfficientGrip Performance SUV is packed with advanced technology, including Goodyear's QuietTred Technology. Its innovative noise dampening tread design has an increased number of pitches and optimized sequence, coupled with closed shoulder grooves design to deliver optimal quiet performance. The tires are also equipped with FlexContact Technology, designed with a shock absorbing cushion layer compound with optimized formulation that promises a more comfortable drive. This is paired with new innovative polymers for increased grip in wet road conditions, ensuring superior wet performance in the region's unpredictable weather.
"Goodyear is always at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to offering superior tires developed with our consumers' needs at the core. We understand that today's urban drivers are looking for a comfortable, quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and the EfficientGrip Performance SUV is our answer to that. With the advanced QuietTred and FlexContact Technology, together with exceptional wet braking performance, we are confident that the EfficientGrip Performance SUV will provide consumers with an invigorating drive through life's journeys," said Chris Delaney, President, Goodyear APAC.
With Goodyear's QuietTred Technology, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV comes with advanced noise dampening tread design for superior quiet performance. The increased number of pitches with optimized distribution, coupled with closed grooves and shoulder design, lowers noise generation, providing a quieter ride. In addition, the improved footprint shape and pressure distribution results in less vibrations and regular wear throughout the tire's lifetime, enhancing durability.
The EfficientGrip Performance SUV is reinforced with FlexContact Technology with improved material and construction for greater comfort and a smoother drive. The tire comes with a shock absorbing cushion layer compound with optimized formulation, as well as increased insulation of the tire structure. It is also equipped with an innovative hexagonal bead shape to enhance rim contact. Altogether, these features reduce tire vibrations, resulting in a comfortable drive.
Fitted with new innovative polymers from Germany with high performance cap compound, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV has optimized microstructures for increased grip in wet road conditions. It also has wider and reinforced shoulder blocks with wider centerline spies that offers increased contact area during braking, making it safer and more effective.
