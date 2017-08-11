Goodyear Launches EfficientGrip Performance SUV Tire for a Quieter Ride

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM

New EfficientGrip tire promises a quieter, more comfortable drive with quality wet performance

Goodyear today launched its latest tire in the luxury SUV highway segment, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV, in a regional event held in Buriram. Thailand. Designed with consumer-driven needs at the heart of its tire innovations, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV delivers a quieter driving experience with maximized comfort and exceptional wet braking performance.

The SUV segment is clearly a growth market, expected to increase with a compound annual growth rate of 26% from 2012 to 20171 in Asia Pacific.

To meet the growing demand, Goodyear has introduced the EfficientGrip Performance SUV tires as part of its commitment to continued innovation and development of high performance tires.

The EfficientGrip Performance SUV is packed with advanced technology, including Goodyear's QuietTred Technology. Its innovative noise dampening tread design has an increased number of pitches and optimized sequence, coupled with closed shoulder grooves design to deliver optimal quiet performance. The tires are also equipped with FlexContact Technology, designed with a shock absorbing cushion layer compound with optimized formulation that promises a more comfortable drive. This is paired with new innovative polymers for increased grip in wet road conditions, ensuring superior wet performance in the region's unpredictable weather.

"Goodyear is always at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to offering superior tires developed with our consumers' needs at the core. We understand that today's urban drivers are looking for a comfortable, quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and the EfficientGrip Performance SUV is our answer to that. With the advanced QuietTred and FlexContact Technology, together with exceptional wet braking performance, we are confident that the EfficientGrip Performance SUV will provide consumers with an invigorating drive through life's journeys," said Chris Delaney, President, Goodyear APAC.

QuietTred Technology Minimizes Noise with Dampening Tread Design

With Goodyear's QuietTred Technology, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV comes with advanced noise dampening tread design for superior quiet performance. The increased number of pitches with optimized distribution, coupled with closed grooves and shoulder design, lowers noise generation, providing a quieter ride. In addition, the improved footprint shape and pressure distribution results in less vibrations and regular wear throughout the tire's lifetime, enhancing durability.

FlexContact Technology Pushes the Boundaries for Maximized Comfort

The EfficientGrip Performance SUV is reinforced with FlexContact Technology with improved material and construction for greater comfort and a smoother drive. The tire comes with a shock absorbing cushion layer compound with optimized formulation, as well as increased insulation of the tire structure. It is also equipped with an innovative hexagonal bead shape to enhance rim contact. Altogether, these features reduce tire vibrations, resulting in a comfortable drive.

Superior Wet Performance with Cutting Edge Technology from Europe

Fitted with new innovative polymers from Germany with high performance cap compound, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV has optimized microstructures for increased grip in wet road conditions. It also has wider and reinforced shoulder blocks with wider centerline spies that offers increased contact area during braking, making it safer and more effective.

Availability and Sizes

# No. SKU Description Rim

1 543132 225/65R17 102H E.GRIP PERFOR SUV FP R17

2 543188 265/65R17 112H E.GRIP PERFOR SUV FP R17

3 543134 225/60R18 100H E.GRIP PERFOR SUV FP R18

4 543137 235/50R18 97V E.GRIP PERFOR SUV FP R18

5 543184 235/55R18 100H E.GRIP PERFOR SUV FP R18

6 543156 235/60R18 107V E.GRIP PERFOR SUV XL FP R18

7 543161 255/55R18 109V E.GRIP PERFOR SUV XL FP R18

8 543183 235/50R19 99V E.GRIP PERFOR SUV FP R19

9 543158 245/55R19 103V E.GRIP PERFOR SUV FP R19