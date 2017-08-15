Charoenkit has been established in Khao Lak

Bangkok--15 Aug--Charoenkit Corporation Charoenkit has been established in Khao Lak, Phang Nga, to offer new and exclusive transportation options in this tourist destination. From the moment you land at Phuket airport we can have a high-end airport transfer waiting for you. While you are staying in Khao Lak you may want to explore the area by motorbike? We can help you out. Or perhaps it's a more luxurious private speedboat charter you are looking for? We can provide an excellent day out to the Similans, Surins or Koh Tachai.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Honda opens its Proving Ground in Thailand to enhance RD in the Asia Oceania region Dr. Atchaka Sibunruang (2nd from right), Minister of Science and Technology, presided over the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Proving Ground Official Opening Ceremony at Rojana Industrial Park, Prachinburi province. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Shiro...

Honda opens its Proving Ground in Thailand to Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. (HRAP) held an opening ceremony today to celebrate the completion of its Honda R&D Asia Pacific Prachinburi Proving Ground at Rojana Industrial Park, Prachinburi province. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Atchaka...

Goodyear Launches EfficientGrip Performance SUV Tire for a Quieter Ride New EfficientGrip tire promises a quieter, more comfortable drive with quality wet performance Goodyear today launched its latest tire in the luxury SUV highway segment, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV, in a regional event held in Buriram. Thailand....

Goodyear Invites Everyone to Join Rainy Season Promotion with Special Privileges and a FREE Goodyear Smart Umbrella Goodyear Thailand invites everyone to get ready for the rainy season with its latest consumer-friendly promotion. Drivers who purchase a set of four tires from the Goodyear Wrangler TripleMax, EfficientGrip Performance SUV, Wangler AT/SA, EfficientGrip,...

