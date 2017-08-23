Mitsubishi Motors expands its ASEAN footprint with all-new XPANDER

Bangkok--23 Aug--Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) celebrates the world premiere of its crossover MPV at the 25th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta, Indonesia, with the all-new XPANDER - a name reflecting MMC's ambition to expand the customer's motoring experience, and to make it more fulfilling, more enjoyable:

· Xpanded market presence

· Xpanded design

· Xpanded comfort

· Xpanded e-convenience

· Xpanded performance

Osamu Masuko, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, remarked: "The Mitsubishi XPANDER is set to expand MMC's strong presence in the Indonesian SUV and Light Commercial Vehicle markets further into the booming MPV segments and beyond, throughout the ASEAN region. We intend to be right at the forefront of this growth by expanding customers' lives."

Blending functionality with adventurous SUV spirit, Mitsubishi Motors' new entry expands MPVs' traditional reach to new horizons. Ruggedness and roominess, character and convenience, style and function are fused and expanded into this crossover MPV. The result is a refined ride comfort in a tough, yet stylish vehicle with ample space for seven and their luggage.

As part of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's expanded commitment to Indonesia's vibrant economy, the XPANDER is produced at MMC's new factory in Bekasi Prefecture, West Java Province, with plans for an annual production of 80,000 units. The XPANDER will go on sale in Indonesia in a few months, with plans to ship it to ASEAN, and some other markets from early 2018.