Mitsubishi Motors joins Big Motor Sale 2017 with full model line-up guaranteed by 3 awards from Big Best Car of The Year 2016 - 2017

Bangkok--24 Aug--Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is ready to meet all customer's car usage by exhibiting New Pajero Sport, New Triton, New Attrage and New Mirage in Big Motor Sale 2017. All of these models are all leading vehicles in their segment with guaranteed quality by winning 3 awards of Big Best Car of The Year 2016 - 2017. Also, many exclusive campaigns are offered to make it easier for the customer to own Mitsubishi car.

Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., states that

"Mitsubishi has offered the innovative cars to the customers for a century to raise the standard of driving and make them happy with our cars. Mitsubishi cars then won multiple awards globally after all this time. Lately, the company has just acquired 3 awards from Big Best Car of The Year 2016 – 2017 for New Pajero Sport, New Triton and New Attrage guaranteeing that every Mitsubishi car comes with cutting-edge product quality. All of these qualified models including New Mirage are available for you to explore in Big Motor Sale 2017. Also, to celebrate the first century of Mitsubishi Automobile, Mitsubishi Model A which is the 1st model of the maker is exhibited in the event."

New Pajero Sport, the winner of 'The Best 7-seater PPV for Support Systems Award', is fully equipped with advanced safety systems from the future that are ready to provide superior protection for you and the one you love from now on. It secures your safety from the moment you move the car out of parking spot with UMS (Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System) lowering the possibility of collision from misaccerelation. You can change the lane confidently with Blind Spot Warning letting you see following vehicle that you cannot spot in the mirror.

Protected in Pajero Sport throughout the trip with FCM (Forward Collision Mitigation System) which warns drivers to brake and lowers the speed when risk is detected. Comfortable and free from danger during the long driving with ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) adjusting the speed automatically based on ahead vehicle. Multi Around Monitor simplifies parking by allowing you see surrounding obstacles clearly like never before.

Breakthrough any road conditions with winner of 'The Best 4x4 Pick-up for 4WD Technology Award', New Triton. This pick-up comes with unique Super Select 4WD II which brings out the best of 2WD, excellent for acceleration and fuel consumption rate, and 4WD, superb for capability in taking you anywhere. This 4WD System can be shifted into 4 different modes making you unafraid of any obstacles.

More confident in New Triton with Rear Differential Diff Lock which is electrically controlled and delivers power to the rear wheels to keep both rear wheel spin at the same speed all the time. Furthermore, we would like to introduce New Triton Limited Edition, the only line-up coming with up to 11 additional special items both exterior and interior, which is now available in Double Cab 4WD line up expanding from existing 2WD Mega Cab Plus and 2WD Double Cab Plus line-up.

Save the fuel expense more than other with winner of 'The Best Fuel Efficiency Eco Car Award', New Attrage. The combination of power and efficiency from DOHC MIVEC 12-Valve Engine providing torque from low RPM leading to satisfied acceleration and leading efficient fuel consumption rate which is as low as 23.3 kilometer/liter. It also comes with INVECS III CVT INC & G-SENSOR which processes driving style to adjust the response to fit individual style while CVT changes the gears continuously and smoothly. INC stops delivering the power from the engine to the axel when stucking in traffic, under condition of gear is in D position, helping lower fuel consumption. G-SENSOR controls gear shifting accurately even on the slope.

Same kind of impressive experience can also be founded in New Mirage, but the efficiency is superior up to 23.8 kilometer/liter. These 2 city cars are also equipped with Cruise Control that simplifies long driving, Apple CarPlay1 and Black leather with red stitch providing superior comfort throughout the trip.

Trust in maximum level of safety with New Attrage and New Mirage that both come with active safety systems including FCM - LS (Forward Collision Mitigation System – Low Speed Range) which warns a driver to brake and lowers the speed automatically if it detects the possibility of having collision with the vehicle ahead. Another active safety system is RMS - Forward (Radar Sensing Misacceleration Mitigation System – Forward) which stops delivering the power from the engine automatically if the system detects the obstacle located in front of the vehicle during the misacceleration.

Mitsubishi has been the leader in automobile industry when Mitsubishi Model A was produced as the 1st Mitsubishi car in 1917 or 100 years ago. The interior was professionally trimmed by carriage engineers with fine materials like textiles from England. This model is also displayed for the visitor to explore in the booth.

Irresistable campaign is also exclusively offered in the event with 3553 Package2 providing free 3-year 1st class insurance, free 5-year warranty package3, free 5-year labor fee for periodical maintenance3 and 3-year 24 Hours Roadside Assistance. Furthermore, action camera is offered for free along the package for buyer of any models including New Pajero Sport, New Triton, New Attrage and New Mirage. Exclusive for customers who book the vehicle in the event, get free Mitsubishi premium umbrella of 100th Anniversary in value of 1,395 Baht.

Experience all of these qualified vehicles at exhibition booth of Mitsubishi in Big Motor Sale 2017 at BITEC Bangna, Hall EH 101 - 106, Booth A2, on August 19 – 27, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM.

1 Apple CarPlay is trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. In order to activate CarPlay, the smartphone's operating system (OS) must be iOS 8 or higher. For more information: www.apple.com/ios/carplay/

2 Terms and conditions as designated by the company

3 5-year or 100,000-kilometer whichever comes first