All-new Honda CR-V is the First Automobile to Achieve a 5-Star ASEAN NCAP Safety Ratingunder the New Assessment Protocol

Bangkok--25 Aug--ABM

Received overwhelming response in Thailand with 6,500 bookings within four months –

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. announced the success of the all-new Honda CR-V, which was awarded a 5-star rating in a crash test conducted by the ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia). The all-new Honda CR-V has become the first model to be awarded a 5-star rating under the new ASEAN NCAP Assessment 2017-2020 Protocol. This outstanding result emphasizes Honda's commitment to creating quality automobiles with safety technologies to ensure safety for Honda customers and everyone sharing the road.

Based on the new ASEAN NCAP Assessment 2017-2020 Protocol, which came into effect on 01 January 2017, the all-new Honda CR-V achieved a 5-star rating with an overall score of 88.8 out of 100. This new assessment included a frontal offset impact test, side impact test, and evaluation of safety features. The all-new Honda CR-V received impressive scores of 47.25 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 22.84 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), and 18.71 for Safety Assist Technologies (SATs).

The all-new Honda CR-V made its debut in Southeast Asia at the end of March 2017 in Thailand, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. This premium sport utility vehicle has received an overwhelming response from customers after its launch in each country. In Thailand, the all-new Honda CR-V recorded over 6,500 bookings within four months after the launch (from 24 March 2017 – 31 July 2017).The all-new Honda CR-V also received several awards from many institutions around the region such as "The Best Car Choice by Visitors" at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2017 in July and the BIG Best Car of the Year 2016-2017 for Impressive Suspension from Yanyont Square Group Co., Ltd., the organizer of the Bangkok International Grand Motor Sale 2017 in Thailand.

This time, the 2.4L DOHC i-VTEC Honda CR-V tested for this rating is produced and sold in Thailand. This truly emphasizes Honda's commitment to creating high-quality automobiles with the highest levels of safety for drivers and adult or child passengers. The Honda CR-V's premium safety technologies include a Driver Attention Monitor; Agile Handling Assist (AHA); and Honda LaneWatch, Honda's unique system that received a Safety Technology award at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards in 2014. The car is also fully equipped with standard safety features including six airbags – Dual SRS Airbags, i-Side Airbags, and Side Curtain Airbags; Electronic Parking Brake (EPB); Automatic Brake Hold; Walk Away Auto Lock; Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA); Hill Start Assist (HSA); Emergency Stop Signal (ESS); Multi-angle Rearview Camera, and many more.

With its global safety slogan "Safety for Everyone," Honda will continue to provide safe and reliable vehicles and lead efforts to realize a collision-free mobile society.

*Safety equipment varies according to variants and countries.