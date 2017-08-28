MG Mega Bonus at the Big Motor Sale 2017

MG Mega Bonus at the Big Motor Sale 2017Automotive Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 13:52
MG Sales (Thailand) is invading the BIG Motor Sales 2017 with a full force of MG vehicles on super special Mega Bonus offers to delight driving fans of British motoring and high technology from now until 27 August 2017; at MG Booth A17.
The full armada of MG vehicles at the event are the MG3, MG5, MG6 and the MG GS 1.5 Turbo and 2.0 Turbo. The latter was recently awarded for the best acceleration performance, design and comprehensive equipment in its class from Yanyont Square Group, the organizer of the BIG Motor Sales
Mr. Pongsak Lertrudeewattanapong, Vice-President of MG Sales (Thailand) said, "The BIG Motor Sale is an important event for MG, for it gives us an opportunity to continue our current success and drive to sustain it in the second half of the year. The first seven months of this year, we have already sold 6,726 MG vehicles – a quantum leap of 50% compared to the same period last year. A key driver to this impressive growth is our new MG GS which offer outstanding value for the customers. We are confident of maintain a healthy business growth through the year by offering the highest quality products and customer satisfaction."
Come check out and test drive all the MG vehicles at Booth A17, BIG Motor Sales 2017 today until 27 August 2017. The event is held at the BITEC Convention Center Bang Na. Alternatively, you can stop by your nearest MG showrooms nationwide, call MG Call Centre on Tel.1267, or visitwww.mgcars.com
