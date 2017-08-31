Porsche CEO Oliver Blume presents new SUV generation World premiere of the new Cayenne in Zuffenhausen

Bangkok--31 Aug--AAS Auto Service

Porsche held a spectacular event on Tuesday in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen to unveil the new Cayenne. The third generation of the successful model, more than 760,000 units of which have been sold since 2002, is a completely new development. The vehicle will combine even more of the typical Porsche performance with excellent everyday practicality. Despite its extended standard equipment, the Cayenne is up to 65 kilograms lighter thanks to its intelligent lightweight construction. At launch, two turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engines will be available, with 250 kW (340 hp) in the Cayenne and 324 kW (440 hp) in the Cayenne S. The Cayenne S has a top speed of 265 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds.

"We have completely redeveloped our successful model. It has been visibly and tangibly improved and perfected in all respects. The Cayenne has also been digitalised and networked throughout to give it a forward-thinking design", says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG.

Porsche has also enhanced the look of the Cayenne significantly: "Our primary objective was to accentuate the character of the vehicle. More Porsche, more Cayenne. The new Cayenne is more precise, elegant, athletic and expressive", says Michael Mauer, Director of Style at Porsche AG, who unveiled the style of the new Cayenne alongside Peter Varga (Director Exterior Design) and Ivo van Hulten (Director Interior Design).

The first appearance of the new Cayenne at the Porsche Museum was accompanied by "Sinfonie des Lebens" (Symphony of Life), a piece composed by Jesse Milliner and performed by the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague and the wind ensemble from the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, a partner of Porsche. The symphony was complemented by dancers, live musicians and an elaborate light show.

The third generation of the SUV is a completely new development. Its powerful turbo engines, new eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, new chassis systems and innovative Porsche Advanced Cockpit display and control concept with total connectivity will take both sport and comfort to the next level. At launch, there are two newly developed six-cylinder engines to choose from: The Cayenne's 250-kW (340 hp), three-litre turbo engine delivers 29 kW (40 hp) more than the previous model. The 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine in the Cayenne S, which reaches speeds of up to 265 km/h, brings it up to 324 kW (440 hp) – an increase of 15 kW (20 hp). Equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, the new Cayenne S accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than five seconds. The new Cayenne is based heavily on the iconic 911 sports car: For the first time, the SUV features mixed tyres and rear-axle steering. In addition, the on-road capabilities are further improved by active all-wheel drive as standard, Porsche 4D Chassis Control, three-chamber air suspension, the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) electronic roll stabilisation system and the newly developed, high-performance Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB). Despite its extended standard equipment, the Cayenne weighs up to 65 kilograms less than its predecessor and remains perfectly suited to off-road use.

The Porsche Museum is exploring the historical influences on the development of the Cayenne in its special exhibition "New tracks. Every destination. Always Porsche." The exhibition, which also showcases the new model, is open until February 25, 2018.

Images and video material in the Porsche Newsroom (www.newsroom.porsche.com) and in the Porsche press database (www.presse.porsche.de).