Mitsubishi Motors ranked 3rd in J.D. Power 2017 Thailand Customer Service Index Study offering customer appreciation campaign

Bangkok--5 Sep--Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. commits continuous improvement of satisfaction and strives for higher aftersales service standard.Recently, Mitsubishi brand is ranked the 3rd in J.D. Power 2017 Thailand Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. To continue customer satisfaction momentum and to promote road safety, Mitsubishi Motors offers free 21-car check list service and 10% discount for periodical maintenance at Mitsubishi authorized service centers.

Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and CEO at Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., states that "The company appreciates trust from Mitsubishi car owner, and we take this as our pride in reaching the 3rd rank in J.D. Power 2017 Thailand Customer Service Index (CSI) Study which has been improved for 3 consecutive years. This improvement demonstrates our committment to continuously raising customer satisfaction. In order to express our appreciation, the company offers special service and discount with target to promote reliable car maintenance by authorized service center, and genuine parts. These factors bring out car performance, and help lower car accident leading to safer road."

J.D. Power has released the results of 2017 Thailand Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, based on customers who purchased new vehicle during January 2015 – May 2016 and took their vehicle for service to an authorized dealer or service center between Jul 2016 and May 2017 with total responses of 2,770 . Mitsubishi Motors ranks the 3rd highlighting the constant development of Mitsubishi Motors aftersales service escalating continuously since 2015 (Ranked 7th in 2015, 5th in 2016 and 3rd in 2017).

To raise customer satisfaction, owners of any Mitsubishi cars1 can go to any of more than 200 Mitsubishi's service centers nationwide for free 21-car check list. Special 10% discount1 for participated parts including brake, suspension and chemicals are also offered to customers bringing their vehicles to receive periodical maintenance1. Any spendings more than 3,000 Baht get free multi-purpose flashlight in value of 400 Baht. These special offers are valid from now on till 31st October 2017.

Mitsubishi also offers special campaign to the new customer with action camera and 3553 Package1 which offers free 3-year 1st class insurance, free 5-year warranty package2, free 5-year labor fee for periodical maintenance2 and 3-year 24 Hours Roadside Assistance for buyer of any new models including Pajero Sport, Triton, Attrage and Mirage.

1 Terms and conditions as designated by the company

2 5-year or 100,000-kilometer whichever comes first