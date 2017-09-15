The Long Wait Has Come to an End... With World-Premiere Honda CB150R The Ultimate Innovation of Sport Bike in Modern Cafe Style

Bangkok--15 Sep--A.P. Honda

A.P. Honda Co., Ltd., the official distributor of Honda motorcycle in Thailand, is strengthening its number one leadership in Thailand with "The ExMotion World Premier Launch" which will world-premiere Honda CB150R, the latest ultimate innovation of sport bike from Honda. The Modern Cafe edition is another well-blended DNA of sport bike featuring speed and style that has been designed to cater to the riders with a great passion in sport racer in 150cc class. Created under the "ExMotion…Life in Exciting Motion" concept, the irresistible model comes with 150cc engine and fully equipped with high class technology which is the same technology from Honda big bike. Honda CB150R will be the new standard of sport 150cc class and this model is now available at Honda Wing Center branches nationwide.

"The new sport bikes, produced for our users today, have been carefully designed to be perfect. I've named five ultimate elements for the model. First, the developers of the RC211, RC213V-S and the supersport series such as CBR600RR are the experts in sport bike who could perfectly transfer the DNA of sport bikes to the new CB150R," said Mr. Yoichi Mizutani, President of A.P. Honda Co., Ltd.

"Second, the new 150cc engine which has been developed for top riding performance with excitement. Third, the meticulous design of the body that has shifted the center of gravity to be close to the rider, to make the vehicle to be lighter and easier to control. Fourth, the spec of the model is that of a big bike, including upside-down front suspension, X-ADV 750, radial mount 4 pot calipers, and ABS with G Sensor that have been borrowed from CBR1000RR. Last but not least, we have worked with Japanese leading accessory brands such as Moriwaki, G'Craft, and Kitaco to design special items to make the CB150R even more oustanding."

"The sport bike market in the country has gradually expanded and grown continuously. As the market leader in Thailand's motorcycle market for 29 consecutive years, Honda has never stopped improving and developing our motorcycles to meet the changing demands of the riders. The introduction of Modern Cafe is to set a new standard and a new trend in the motorcycle industry, not only in Thailand but the whole world," said Mr. Suchart Arunsaengroj, Vice President, A.P. Honda Co., Ltd.

"The positive feedback has been an unprecedented phenomenon in the local motorcycle industry. Only two days after releasing the teaser, the clip has created a very high engagement, with about one million views. Within five days, over 1,000 vehicles have already been secured even though the customers have not yet seen the actual model. This has reflected the confidence that customers have for Honda brand – as the leader in sport motorcycle in Thailand for 18 consecutive years and our sale is reach 1.5 million units sold," he added.

Outstanding for its sport touch, Honda CB150R will be officially world-premiered with latest innovative technology. With elements borrowed from a big bike, the model comes with a 150cc engine, 2017-generation DOHC 4 Valve, 6 speed, molybdenum coated piston, water-cooling, PGM-FI technology, and EURO6 (European emission standards) which enhance speed acceleration, riding performance, and fuel economy. The 41mm upside-down shock absorber equipped in the model, similar to the X-ADV 750 of a big bike, will be the largest that is used in 150cc sport bike. The full LED lights and full digital multifunction meter will also be featured. Most interestingly, the new frame, Inner Pivot Type Diamond Frame, has been designed to move the center of gravity close to the rider for easier control. The look is also enhanced with the airplane tank cap for a more practical use. Other features will also include the ultimate safety technology such as ABS with G Sensor, 296mm floating front disc brake that comes with radial mount 4 pot calipers – a technology from racing circuit, light weight swing arm – a style of a big bike, as well as rear 150mm fat tire.

Honda CB150R is now available at Honda Wing Center branches nationwide. Standard model comes in four colors: Pearl Cadet Gray, Millennium Red, Mat Laurel Green Metallic, and Asteroid Black Metallic, with an introductory price starting from 99,800 baht. ABS model comes in two colors: gray-black and black, with an introductory price starting from 109,800 baht. Three limited edition models are 500 units of CB150R Street Cafe, with an introductory price starting from 135,200 baht; 1,000 units of CB150R Scramble Cafe, with an introductory price starting from 118,400 baht; and 500 units of CB150R Moriwaki edition will be available for sale in October. For more information on Honda CB150R, please visit www.ex-motion.com andwww.facebook.com/hondamotorcyclethailand/