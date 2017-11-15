Mazda unveils the All-New CX-5 Make All Chapters Remarkable Most-awaited SUV For Thai consumers has arrived

Bangkok--15 Nov--Mazda Sales

The ultimate SUV with elegance, comfort and integration

Featuring European premium quality

Filled with SKYACTIV Technology

i-ACTIVSENSE intelligent safety system

Highest connectivity with MZD Connect

Excellent driving dynamics with intelligent control systems

New dimension in driving pleasure

Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd. and Mazda Motor Corporation have joined hands in staging the official launch of the All-New Mazda CX-5. The all-new model features elegant styling both inside and out, inspired by traditional Japanese art. Result is an outstanding exterior design that looks alive while maintaining premium-level elegance. Meanwhile, the spacious cabin offers a relaxing atmosphere for driver and passengers alike. A sporty and European sports-premium interior features a ""less is more"" philosophy that sheds unnecessary elements to leave a simple, yet elegant feel.

The all-new Mazda CX-5 is filled by the latest technologies and carries a starting price of Bt1,290,000 Mazda plans to sell 7,200 units of the new model per year, an increase of 100% over the outgoing model.

Mr. Chanchai Trakarnudomsuk, President of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd., said about the new model, ""The All-New Mazda CX-5 comes with the slogan 'Make All Chapters Remarkable'. The 'One Class Above' target means that It aims to be the best SUV in its class with the evolution of the KODO Design language that reflects the power that lurks beneath the graceful movement. With the next evolution of the SKYACTIV Technology, we are planning to attract a wider customer base. They are people who live a tasteful lifestyle and give importance to technology and driving. They are amazed by elegant and unique design, and their family lifestyle means they give importance to the comfort and spaciousness of the luxurious interior.""

Mr. Hiroshi Inoue, Managing Executive Officer of Mazda Motor Corporation Japan responsible for ASEAN Business, said the Mazda CX-5 made its global debut in 2012 and was introduced in Thailand in November 2013. ""It was the first Mazda model that came with SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY and 'KODO Design: Soul of Motion', and it was an SUV that gained tremendous popularity in such a short time. The CX-5 also won numerous awards including the Japan Car of the Year and other prizes from around the world. Thanks to the powerful engine and excellent fuel economy, along with eco-friendliness, highest safety and fully-loaded features, the CX-5 achieved great success in every market it was launched. Thai customers gave it a warm welcome and more than 18,000 units are running on Thai roads today. It had also help Mazda prepare for the launch of following models that came with SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY.""

About the Thai automobile industry, Mr. Chanchai added: ""This year the Thai automobile industry took on a good direction throughout the last 10 months with several positive factors. They include favorable agricultural prices, increased number of incoming tourists, continuous growth for the export sector, as well as a good amount of investment flowing into the country, particularly economic stimulus measures by the government has helped drive up auto sales to over 690,000 units, an increase of 10%.""

""Mazda expects that total auto sales in Thailand will reach 840,000 units this year, which is higher than many has anticipated since the start of the year. The launch of the all-new Mazda CX-5 today is another pride for Mazda, one which will bring sales success. This year, Mazda has a sales target of 51,000 units, up by 20%, and the launch of the CX-5 will help fill up an important market segment. We have set a starting price of just over Bt1 million. We are confident that the CX-5 will received strong support from customers, and we have a rather high sales target of 7,200 units for this model, up 100%. Most importantly, it will serve as a major model that will help Mazda achieve No.1 sales in the SUV market and maintain its position as the leader in future technologies,"" Mr. Chanchai added.

There is a good number of reasons that will help the All-New Mazda CX-5 achieve success in a highly-competitive marketplace like Thailand. The CX-5 is the most advanced SUV in the Thai market and is stuffed with the latest SKYACTIV technology offering perfected driving characteristics in every situation. It has best-in-class power delivery and fuel economy with the 175hp 2.2-liter diesel and 165hp 2.0-liter gasoline engines. All-new ""KODO Design"" for both the exterior and interior plus a full range of comfort and convenience features including MZD CONNECT connectivity system with new touchscreen, a more complete i-ACTIVSENSE safety package, sport Euro-premium interior and improved functions are expected to help widen the customer base for the CX-5 further.

Mr. Thee Permpongpanth, Senior Marketing Director, said about the product positioning strategy of the all-new CX-5, ""The Mazda CX-5 is a vehicle that has achieved great popularity around the world and with new generation model, everything has been redesigned inside and out with the aim of achieving higher luxury. Customers who like elegant design and high technology will love the new model. We are targeting customers who are versatile and have different lifestyles. Mazda has also positioned the all-new CX-5 in the premium segment where the European brands are. With all the technologies being incorporated into the new model, we are trying to create a new value for the Thai SUV market. They include features like full SKYACTIV Technology that provides excellent performance and efficiency, i-ACTIVSENSE global safety package that has been enhanced further, a new version of MZD CONNECT that provides connectivity to the outside world, and the G-VECTORNG CONTROL (GVC) technology.

Mr. Thee added that Mazda s considering all communications channels in order to reach CX-5 customers, particularly through television, radio, print and social media, as well as the ""Zoom-Zoom Community"" via the online world including Line, Facebook and the Mazda website. ""We also plan a comprehensive marketing activity allowing customers every access under the slogan ""Make Every Chapter Remarkable"". Target customer groups include the following:

Executives – New-generation businessmen who are independent, visionary and accepts only the best. The all-new Mazda CX-5 will be the ""new choice for the premium market"".

Couples – The new generation spends time looking for adventure and building up a family. The all-new Mazda CX-5 is the ""opportunity to search for new things around us with an SUV"".

Yong Family – New families with children look for a strong foundation to build upon. The All-New Mazda CX-5 will reflect ""success and family"" with every member enjoying safety and happiness in this vehicle"".

These are the strategies that will help The ALL-NEW MAZDA CX-5 achieve success in Thailand, apart from the high level of technology that sets the benchmark for the market. Interested customers can place orders at any of the 147 Mazda showrooms nationwide and receive complimentary first-class insurance for 1 year. And good news is that every model and color are ready for delivery before November 30.

Pricing

1. 2.0 C Gasoline 1,290,000 Baht

2. 2.0 S Gasoline 1,400,000 Baht

3. 2.0 SP Gasoline 1,530,000 Baht

4. XD Diesel 1,560,000 Baht

5. XDL Diesel 1,770,000 Baht