New Mitsubishi Triton Athlete will make its premier at Motor Expo 2017

Bangkok--20 Nov--Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., is bringing the latest edition of its tough pick-up truck to the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017. The arrival of New Mitsubishi Triton Athlete will make it the first sporty version of Triton lineup. This promising stylishly bold pickup truck will come with dynamic streaks gliding along the muscled body, and will perform in superior driving characteristic.

New Mitsubishi Triton Athlete will be available to explore at Mitsubishi Motors Booth A07 in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017, Impact Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani, and nationwide dealers from this 30th November onwards.