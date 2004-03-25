Fitch Upgrades Kim Eng Securities' Ratings

Bangkok--Mar 25--Fitch Ratings (Thailand)

Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today upgraded Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited's ("Kim Eng") National Long- and Short-term ratings to 'BBB+(tha)' and 'F2(tha)' from 'BBB(tha)' and 'F3(tha)' respectively with a Stable Outlook. The upgrade reflects Kim Eng's strong local retail franchise, improving operating performance, strong capital position and the recovery in the Thai stock market, but takes into account its high dependence on volatile brokerage earnings. They also reflect operating and credit risks from its securities and underwriting businesses. Kim Eng increased its capital by THB879 million via a public offering and an employee stock option programme (ESOP) in November 2003; this will provide extra buffer for any further significant increase in trading or underwriting volumes in the future. The planned launch of its derivative business has been put on hold, but this may eventually require a significant capital allocation.

Kim Eng's main source of income, securities broking, accounted for 90% of total revenue in nine months to December 2003. An improvement in trading volumes underpinned a recovery in brokerage revenues to THB2.5 billion in 9MFY03/04 from THB802.3m in 9MFY02/03. Kim Eng also reported a return on average equity (ROAE) of 37.6% and a return on average assets (ROAA) of 14.8%, while its cost to income ratio improved to around 51.2% from 70% in FY02/03. As a result, net income improved significantly to THB893.8m in 9MFY03/04 from THB228.7mn in 9MFY02/03.

Brokerage income is dependent on the performance of the Thai stock market, particularly trading volumes, which are highly cyclical and volatile. The re-regulation of brokerage fees in 2001 and improved trading volumes have helped enhance margins, but liberalisation of brokerage commissions is still possible after 2006, which could increase pressure again in the medium-term. While Kim Eng intends to diversify income sources by providing investment banking and advisory services, private fund management, margin loans and the introduction of derivative warrants, these markets are also highly competitive. Thus, income from fee-based services (7% of revenue in 9MFY03/04) is still likely to be relatively low over the next two years, though this should rise over the medium-term.

The bulk of Kim Eng's assets comprise securities business receivables and cash. Its non-performing loans or receivables (NPLs) fell to THB321.8m at end-December 2003 from THB418.9m at end-March 2003 partly due to write-offs. Nearly all of its NPLs from margin lending were incurred during the financial crisis and are fully provisioned. New NPLs for the past three years have been negligible. Credit risks should generally be moderate, although risks to customers cash trading and underwriting may increase particularly during a falling market.

Kim Eng has primarily funded its operations from capital. Most of its liabilities are in the form of securities trading accounts payable. As at end-December 2003, its debt to equity (D/E) ratio stood at 177.8%, or excluding securities trading accounts payable, only 54%. As the company does not engage in proprietary trading, market risks should also generally be moderate.

Kim Eng's equity increased to THB3.7bn at end-2003 from THB2.6bn at end-September 2003 after the November 2003 capital raising. Despite the new capital, Kim Eng's equity to asset ratio fell to 36% at end-9MFY03/04 from 72.9% at end-FY02/03 as securities business receivables increased due to higher trading volume.

Contact: Chaiyapat Paitoon; Vincent Milton, Bangkok +662 655 4762/4759; David Marshall, Hong Kong +852 2263 9963.

Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. End.

-NM-