IKEA kicks off year-end sale with maximum discounts of up to 70% from December 21, 2016, through to January 8, 2017

IKEA kicks off year-end sale with maximum discounts of up to 70% from December 21, 2016, through to January 8, 2017Business Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 14:36
IKEA, the leading furniture and home furnishing retailer from Sweden, once again makes home lovers happy with its year-end sale offering maximum discounts of up to 70%. Over 500 items of meticulously-designed and ensured-quality products are on sale at affordable prices including sofas, wall cabinets, bed frames, panel blinds and curtains, rugs, and many more from which to choose, from December 21, 2016, through to January 8, 2017. Special! IKEA FAMILY members can exclusively shop on December 21 and 22, 2016, with a requirement to present an IKEA FAMILY card upon reaching the cashier. Registration for an IKEA FAMILY card can be done at IKEA stores or by visiting IKEA.co.th/FAMILY.
Don't miss the special deals to enjoy the New Year's celebration. Limited supply! Let's shop at IKEA Mega Bangna or the IKEA Pick-up & Order Point (PUP) in Phuket. To see additional items at discounted prices, visit: IKEA.co.th/sale
