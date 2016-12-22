IKEA kicks off year-end sale with maximum discounts of up to 70% from December 21, 2016, through to January 8, 2017

Bangkok--22 Dec--Aziam Burson-Marsteller

IKEA, the leading furniture and home furnishing retailer from Sweden, once again makes home lovers happy with its year-end sale offering maximum discounts of up to 70%. Over 500 items of meticulously-designed and ensured-quality products are on sale at affordable prices including sofas, wall cabinets, bed frames, panel blinds and curtains, rugs, and many more from which to choose, from December 21, 2016, through to January 8, 2017. Special! IKEA FAMILY members can exclusively shop on December 21 and 22, 2016, with a requirement to present an IKEA FAMILY card upon reaching the cashier. Registration for an IKEA FAMILY card can be done at IKEA stores or by visiting IKEA.co.th/FAMILY.

(Customers are limited to two furniture items and five items from the market hall per receipt per day, or while stocks last.)

KIVIK three-seat sofa in Isunda beige and Isunda brown colors.IKEA FAMILY Member Price: 13,080 baht, Special Price: 14,080 baht, reduced from the normal price of 16,990 baht (prices include fabric covers).

NORDLI bed frame, white (Price includes LURÖY slatted bed base)

IKEA FAMILY Member Price: 7,890 baht, Special Price: 9,890 baht, reduced from the normal price of 13,990 baht.

VALJE wall cabinet

IKEA FAMILY Member Price: 690 baht, Special Price: 790 baht, reduced from the normal price of 1,300 baht.

IKEA 365+ food container

IKEA FAMILY Member Price: 59 baht, Special Price: 79 baht, reduced from the normal price of 119 baht.

Don't miss the special deals to enjoy the New Year's celebration. Limited supply! Let's shop at IKEA Mega Bangna or the IKEA Pick-up & Order Point (PUP) in Phuket. To see additional items at discounted prices, visit: IKEA.co.th/sale