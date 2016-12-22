Photo Release: RTB PARTNERS WITH SUANSIANG INTRODUCING AUDIO TECHNICA ATH-ART1000 THE LIMITED EDITION PHONOGRAPH CARTRIDGE UNDER THE CAMPAIGN EXCELLENCE AUDIO

Photo Release: RTB PARTNERS WITH SUANSIANG INTRODUCING AUDIO TECHNICA ATH-ART1000 THE LIMITED EDITION PHONOGRAPH CARTRIDGE UNDER THE CAMPAIGN EXCELLENCE AUDIOBusiness Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 15:58
RTB Technology Co., Ltd., in conjunction with Suansiang, unveils "Audio Technica ATH-ART1000," the Limited Edition phonograph cartridge under the campaign Excellence Audio. Each of ARH ART1000 cartridge is hand made by Japanese audio expert with over 50 years of experience through the detail-oriented and handmade process for unique sound quality. "Suansiang" distributes high-quality Turn Table operated and taken care by Mr. Pitak Payapdej who can provide well-rounded information and insight into players and records. The store carries other models of phono cartridge from Audio Technica including AT33EV, AT33MONO, AT95E_BL_EE and ATOC0ML_2 for the fans to own one today!
For those who are interested and love Analog music, experience the Limited Edition phonograph cartridge "Audio Technica ATH-ART1000" today for 176,000 Baht, available only 2 units. For more information, visithttps://goo.gl/XV64a4, http://excellence.audio-technica.com and https://www.facebook.com/AudioTechnica.Thailand or call 02-615-4551
