Myrex (Thailand) Ltd, an exclusive distributor of world's leading cookware brands, is introducing Prestige Stone Quartz - the black base cream speckle frying pan which is suitable for healthy cooking. Crafted from 4.8mm cast aluminum with 0.7mm reinforced base, it is rugged and durable. The speckle non-stick surface is scratchproof and ideal for low fat cooking. The Prestige Stone Quartz is induction cooker top compatible and oven safe. The product is available at leading department stores and the Meyer Showroom, Bangna-Trat Road km 4.5. For more information, contact tel. 0-2746-8840 or click www.facebook.com/meyercookware.th // www.meyerthailand.com.
