Healthy Cooking

Bangkok--23 Dec--Chai PR Myrex (Thailand) Ltd, an exclusive distributor of world's leading cookware brands, is introducing Prestige Stone Quartz - the black base cream speckle frying pan which is suitable for healthy cooking. Crafted from 4.8mm cast aluminum with 0.7mm reinforced base, it is rugged and durable. The speckle non-stick surface is scratchproof and ideal for low fat cooking. The Prestige Stone Quartz is induction cooker top compatible and oven safe. The product is available at leading department stores and the Meyer Showroom, Bangna-Trat Road km 4.5. For more information, contact tel. 0-2746-8840 or click www.facebook.com/meyercookware.th // www.meyerthailand.com.

Latest Press Release

Healthy Cooking Myrex (Thailand) Ltd, an exclusive distributor of world's leading cookware brands, is introducing Prestige Stone Quartz - the black base cream speckle frying pan which is suitable for healthy cooking. Crafted from 4.8mm cast aluminum with 0.7mm...

Photo Release: RTB PARTNERS WITH SUANSIANG INTRODUCING AUDIO TECHNICA ATH-ART1000 THE LIMITED EDITION PHONOGRAPH CARTRIDGE UNDER THE CAMPAIGN EXCELLENCE AUDIO RTB Technology Co., Ltd., in conjunction with Suansiang, unveils "Audio Technica ATH-ART1000," the Limited Edition phonograph cartridge under the campaign Excellence Audio. Each of ARH ART1000 cartridge is hand made by Japanese audio expert with over 50...

IKEA kicks off year-end sale with maximum discounts of up to 70% from December 21, 2016, through to January 8, 2017 IKEA, the leading furniture and home furnishing retailer from Sweden, once again makes home lovers happy with its year-end sale offering maximum discounts of up to 70%. Over 500 items of meticulously-designed and ensured-quality products are on sale at...

NEW! Shiseido Ever Bloom Collection กรุ่นกลิ่นความหอมแห่งอิสตรี SHISEIDO EVER BLOOM EAU DE PARFUM (30 มล. ราคา 2,100 บาท, 50 มล. ราคา 3,000 บาท และ 90 มล. ราคา 4,200 บาท) SHISEIDO EVER BLOOM PERFUMED BODY LOTION (200 มล. ราคา 1,800 บาท) SHISEIDO EVER BLOOM PERFUMED BODY CREAM (200 มล. ราคา 2,650 บาท Shiseido Ever...

Oishi taps fruit tea segment to expand its consumer base, rolls out innovative Oishi Sakura-Strawberry Flavor green tea Oishi Green Tea, which continues to strengthen its leadership position in Thailand's RTD tea market by connecting with the new generation, is expanding in the fruit green tea segment to broaden its consumer base with the launch of "Oishi...

Related Topics