Share the Joy of Festive Season 2017 with a Selection of Gifts at Amarin Brand Sale: Gift Festival Sale Up To 70%

Amarin Brand Sale: Share the happiness of Christmas and New Year 2017, while you express your appreciation to the important persons in your life with choice gifts to match their style, including many top quality brand-named items such as Loft, Pierre Cardin, Milano, Anne Klein, Nixon, Oak, Chef'n, Delsey, Timex, Havaianas, Petit Bateau, Meki, Arti Art, Hoodie Buddie, Ibacks, Marvel and Puregear.

Enjoy a special discount of up to 70% at the "Amarin Brand Sale: Gift Festival Sale Up To 70%" during 29 December 2016 – 4 January 2017 at the Event Hall, 1st Floor, Amarin Shopping Plaza.
Smart shoppers, prepare your holiday list during the Festive Season 2017 with special gifts for your loved ones.
For further information, please visit www.facebook.com/AmarinBrandSale.AmarinPlaza or call 02 650-4704

