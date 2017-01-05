NESCAFE launches Send You Home Safely campaign to welcome the 2017 New Year

Bangkok--5 Jan--Aziam Burson-Marsteller

NESCAFÉ, the well-known ready-to-drink coffee brand from Nestle (Thai) Ltd., has partnered with the State Railway of Thailand, the Expressway Authority of Thailand, and the Highway Police to kick off the "Drive You Home Safely" campaign, part of the "Send You Home Safely" campaign, which has run continually for many years, to promote safer transportation during the New Year's festival. In the campaign, 200,000 cans of NESCAFÉ Extra Rich Ready-to-Drink coffee, "the strong and well-rounded coffee," will be handed out to freshen up drivers and passengers at highway and expressway service points, as well as to passengers at bus terminals across Thailand and the train station during the New Year's holidays.

Ms. Sarinthip Pimpaeng, Marketing Manager - Ready-to-Drink Business Unit, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., said, "Data from the Road Safety Operation Center shows that in Thailand, over the past five years (2012-2016), the number of fatalities due to road accidents during the New Year's festival has steadily increased, with an estimated more than 350 deaths each year, or 50 deaths per day. This is why NESCAFÉ RTD joined with the three main transportation organizations – the State Railway of Thailand, Expressway Authority of Thailand, and the Highway Police – to launch the 'NESCAFÉ Send You Home Safely' campaign. It will help reduce accidents and personal loss, as well as property loss, as people travel to visit their families or go on holidays outside the city. The campaign will help Thai people to enjoy the year-end celebration to the fullest.

"To raise awareness about transportation safety among people who are returning to their hometowns, we decided to continue the 'NESCAFÉ Send You Home Safely' campaign which has run continually for many years during the New Year's festival. We will serve 200,000 cans of NESCAFÉ Extra Rich Ready-to-Drink coffee, 'the strong and well-rounded coffee,' to freshen up drivers and passengers during their long journeys. This will help lower the risk of road accidents," added Sirinthip.

The 17 locations where NESCAFÉ Ready-to-Drink coffee will be given away are: Expressway Service Points: Daan Bang Kaew, Bangna Km. 6, Bang Pa-In (outbound), Prachachuen, and the Motorway Rest Stop; Highway Service Points: Wang Noi, Wang Manow, Nong Dindaeng, Rangsit, and Thanyaburi; Bus Terminals: New Mo Chit, Nakhonchai Air, the Southern Bus Terminal, Nakhonsawan, Khon Kaen, and Korat; and Hua Lamphong Train Station.