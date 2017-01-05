Bangkok--5 Jan--Chai PR.

Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of Haier household appliances is offering its biggest sales promotion this year with the "End of Year Sale – Buy 1 Get 4". Customers will receive 1. free electrical appliance 2. gift with purchase 3. special price 4. 15-month installment plan with 0% interest. This offer is available from now until January 8, 2017.

For more information, contact 1789 Haier Care or click www.haier.com/th