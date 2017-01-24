Bata Gets Ready for Chinese New Year

Bangkok--24 Jan--Midas Communications International

For the upcoming Chinese New Year Festivities, the international footwear manufacturer, Bata, is launching a special promotion to celebrate the beginning of the year of the rooster. Starting from January 25, 2017, shoppers will receive Ang Pao containing discount coupons for future purchases.

From January 25, 2017, to February 19, 2017, Bata Thailand will offer its clients a great Chinese New Year bonus. For every purchase of THB 500, shoppers will receive Ang Pao that contain a discount coupon which can be used for the next purchase. Coupons are distributed via lucky draw and are worth discounts of 10%, 20%, 30% or even 50%. The coupons will be valid from January 25, 2017, to February 28, 2017, at all Bata stores in Thailand.

The following conditions apply: coupons cannot be accumulated, used on previously discounted merchandise or be combined with other promotions. The maximum discount amount is THB 2,500. Brands such as Levi's, Polo, The Flexx, Relife, Scholl, Sketchers and Bata Heritage are not part of this promotion.

"Chinese New Year is an important time in Thailand and as an international company that values local traditions, we are glad to take part in the celebrations. We wish all our customers a happy and prosperous year of the rooster and wish them health, happiness and good fortune," says Eugenio Olabe, Bata Company Manager, Thailand.