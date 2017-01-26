IKEA recalls MYSINGSO beach chair for risk of falling or finger entrapment

Bangkok--26 Jan--Aziam Burson-Marsteller

IKEA urges customers who have bought a MYSINGSÖ beach chair before 31 January 2017 as per the following article numbers to bring it back to any IKEA store or Pick-up and order point for a full refund.

After washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments. IKEA has received five incident reports in which MYSINGSÖ beach chair collapsed during use due to incorrect re-assembly. All five reports included injuries to fingers and required medical attention. The reported injuries happened in Finland, Germany, USA, Denmark and Australia.

Safe products are a top priority at IKEA and all our products shall comply with international and national legislation as well as relevant standards. MYSINGSÖ beach chair has gone through relevant mechanical, fabric and chemical tests with approved result.

The MYSINGSÖ beach chair can be returned to any IKEA store or Pick up and order point for a full refund. According to the Revenue department of Thailand (tax office), a receipt number should be stated in the credit note when issuing a refund, so we would appreciate if you can present the receipt.

In case of no receipt, we will have to return in the form of an IKEA gift card. Thank you for your understanding.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.co.th or contact IKEA Customer Relations at +66 2 708 7999

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause