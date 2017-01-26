IKEA recalls MYSINGSO beach chair for risk of falling or finger entrapment

IKEA recalls MYSINGSO beach chair for risk of falling or finger entrapmentBusiness Press Releases Thursday January 26, 2017 15:23
After washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments. IKEA has received five incident reports in which MYSINGSÖ beach chair collapsed during use due to incorrect re-assembly. All five reports included injuries to fingers and required medical attention. The reported injuries happened in Finland, Germany, USA, Denmark and Australia.
Safe products are a top priority at IKEA and all our products shall comply with international and national legislation as well as relevant standards. MYSINGSÖ beach chair has gone through relevant mechanical, fabric and chemical tests with approved result.
The MYSINGSÖ beach chair can be returned to any IKEA store or Pick up and order point for a full refund. According to the Revenue department of Thailand (tax office), a receipt number should be stated in the credit note when issuing a refund, so we would appreciate if you can present the receipt.
